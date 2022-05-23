Latin Gin Wins Platinum at the SIP Awards International Spirits Competition

MIAMI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin Gin, which celebrates the Latin way of life, has been awarded Platinum at the 2022 SIP Awards International Spirits Competition. The highly-coveted competition is committed to its core mission of bringing together informed, passionate consumers to experience the best spirits and mixers from around the world. Founded in 2008, the SIP Awards is the world's only spirits tasting competition that uses real consumers as its judging panel.

Latin Gin’s four expressions (PRNewswire)

Poised to become a leader in the premium spirit industry, Latin Gin is a collection of four original expressions — Latin Spice, Latin Lover, Latin Secco and Latin Beach — curated for both the classical gin drinker and the modern day gin drinker. The premium brand can be found across Spain in Ibiza, Majorca and Marbella and it is distributed in the U.S. by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

The 2022 SIP Awards International Spirits Competition Platinum medal winner, Latin Lover Premium Gin, is infused with strawberries and roses. A soft, romantic pink-tinged gin, Latin Lover embodies its name with a sweet taste and aroma. On the nose, expect notes of rose and red berries. This lower ABV expression offers an equilibrium between aroma and flavor, with a delicate finish and is designed with fruit-forward cocktails in mind.

For more information or online purchases, please visit www.latingin.com or follow on social media @Latin.Gin .

