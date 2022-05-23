OncoSec Receives Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation's Vanguard Award for Excellence in Oncology Research

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec") today announced that it is the recipient of the 2022 Vanguard Award presented by the Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Foundation. OncoSec's Head of Patient Advocacy, Kimberly Irvine, will accept the award on behalf of the Company at the Foundation's gala titled, "No One Fights Alone," on May 25, 2022.

"On behalf of OncoSec, I want to thank the TNBC Foundation for this distinguished honor and recognition," said Kimberly Irvine, Head of Patient Advocacy. "Our efforts aiming to provide much needed therapies to patients with metastatic TNBC (mTNBC) is one key pillar of our mission to help patients with cancer who don't respond to currently available treatments. As a two-time breast cancer survivor, myself, I understand the unmet need. We look forward to continuing our research and working with the TNBC patient community to learn about their experiences and how we can better meet their needs."

Hayley Dinerman, Executive Director at TNBC Foundation, added, "Triple negative breast cancer accounts for up to 15% of breast cancers in the U.S., but many patients have never heard of TNBC. As the leading advocacy group for the TNBC community, it's our goal to educate and support patients battling this disease, and to recognize academic, pharmaceutical and biotech industry partners who work to improve patient outcomes. The TNBC Foundation is thrilled to recognize OncoSec as the 2022 Vanguard Award recipient for its unrelenting dedication to cancer research and to patients struggling with TNBC. We are excited to see new developments from the company as it progresses its TNBC program."

The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation's Vanguard Award for Excellence in Oncology Research was previously awarded to Immunomedics (acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc.) in 2019, Eisai Co., Ltd. in 2018, and Hackensack University Medical Center in 2017.

Event details are summarized below:

TNBC Foundation, No One Fights Alone Gala

Date: Wednesday, May 25

Time: 6:30 – 10:00pm ET

Location: Alpine, NJ

To learn more about the Vanguard Award and the TNBC Foundation visit, tnbcfoundation.org.

About TAVO™

OncoSec's gene therapy technology combines TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid), a DNA plasmid-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), with an intra-tumoral electroporation gene delivery platform to achieve endogenous IL-12 production in the tumor microenvironment that enables the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. TAVO has demonstrated a local and systemic anti-tumor response in several clinical trials, including the pivotal Phase 2b trial KEYNOTE-695 for metastatic melanoma and the KEYNOTE-890 Phase 2 trial in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). TAVO has received both Orphan Drug and Fast-Track Designation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the "Company," "OncoSec," "we" or "our") is a biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach along with an acceptable safety profile, warranting further development. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com .

TAVO™ is a trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements

This release, as well as other information provided from time to time by the Company or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current beliefs, expectations and intentions regarding future events and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would" and similar expressions (including the negative of these terms). Although we believe that expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only at the time they are published on or as otherwise specified and does not undertake to update or revise these statements as more information becomes available, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In particular, you should be aware that the success and timing of our clinical trials, including safety and efficacy of our product candidates, patient accrual, unexpected or expected safety events, the impact of COVID-19 on the supply of our candidates or the initiation or completion of clinical trials and the usability of data generated from our trials may differ and may not meet our estimated timelines. Please refer to the risk factors and other cautionary statements provided in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020 and subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC (each of which can be found at the SEC's website www.sec.gov), as well as other factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Investor Contact

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

OncoSec Medical Incorporated logo (PRNewsfoto/OncoSec Medical Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OncoSec Medical Incorporated