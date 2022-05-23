SitusAMC Awarded Bronze Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

Rating recognizes SitusAMC's commitment to the highest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards and position as a leading global firm.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of innovative, trusted solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance, has been recognized for the firm's commitment to the highest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards with a Bronze Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The rating recognizes SitusAMC's commitment and ongoing efforts to:

minimize the firm's environmental impact while upholding business integrity;

promote the professional and personal growth of its employees;

improve the social and economic well-being of the communities the firm operates in.

The EcoVadis rating is a globally recognized approach, with ratings based on a firm's environmental impact including carbon emissions, human rights and labor practices, ethical business conduct, and approach to sustainable procurement. To date, EcoVadis has provided ratings on more than 90,000 companies.

"At SitusAMC, we recognize the importance of incorporating environmental, social, and governance best-practices into the fabric of our organization," stated Michael Franco, Chief Executive Officer at SitusAMC. "We have prioritized initiatives across the firm to ensure that SitusAMC is at the forefront of ESG standards and is setting the bar for our industry."

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is the leading independent provider of technology, strategic outsourcing, talent and advisory solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading services and innovative technologies that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information, visit www.situsamc.com.

