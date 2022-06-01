CNX Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Moves to Drive Continued Success and Seize New Opportunities

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) ("CNX" or "the company") today announced executive leadership promotions. Donald W. Rush, Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), and Alan K. Shepard, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will be promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Both moves are effective immediately.

"Today's announcement further illustrates the deep bench filled with local talent within our organization. These leaders represent proven strategic forward-thinking, strong execution capabilities, and a dedicated commitment to CNX's value proposition and to the future of our region," said President and CEO Nick DeIuliis. Mr. DeIuliis continued, "While Alan will oversee the continued steady execution of our free cash flow per share growth plan, Don will focus on the future and its exciting upside opportunities incremental to our base business."

In his new role, Mr. Rush will continue to report to President and CEO Nick DeIuliis and help drive the company's strategy, growth avenues, value recognition, and branding. He will work closely with the executive team and the Board of Directors.

"Don successfully navigated CNX through a series of transformative transactions that evolved the company into the low cost and low CO2e intensive manufacturer of natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. He is particularly well suited to further position the company as a leader and differentiator in the ESG space and increase our intrinsic value per share," said Mr. DeIuliis.

Mr. Shepard will now report to President and CEO DeIuliis and be responsible for overseeing the company's finance organization. Mr. Shepard has served in numerous finance leadership capacities across his 20-year career, most recently as CNX's Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to rejoining CNX in 2020, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of EdgeMarc Energy.

Mr. DeIuliis commented further, "Alan's deep knowledge of our business, extensive financial expertise, steady guidance of our returns-focused strategy, and strong relationship with our Board of Directors and executive management team will serve CNX well as he leads our finance organization. We are excited for what is to come as he seizes the opportunities of this new role."

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is unique. We are a premier natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 158-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2021, CNX had 9.63 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com.

