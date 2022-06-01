DIA & CO ACQUIRES 11 HONORÉ, TRANSFORMING THE LANDSCAPE OF PLUS SIZE FASHION

This Partnership Ushers In A New Generation Of Plus-Size Retail

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dia & Co, the leading destination for inclusive fashion, announced today the acquisition of luxury retailer 11 Honoré in a bold move that consolidates access to the most coveted brands and broadest dedicated assortment in inclusive fashion. Dia & Co's acquisition of 11 Honoré represents a historic change for the plus consumer, creating the ultimate destination for shopping across styles, brands and price points in sizes 10-32.

"Our announcement today represents an enormous leap forward in our mission to deliver true style freedom for our community. In my two decades as a plus size shopper, the promise of being able to joyfully shop the brands I love for everything from $25 t-shirts to $2,500 dresses, made to fit my body, seamlessly in one place, has been the ultimate dream," said Dia & Co CEO Nadia Boujarwah. "Joining forces with 11 Honoré has made that dream a reality on our platform and will fundamentally transform the shopping experience for our customers."

Patrick Herning, Founder of 11 Honoré, will continue to champion luxury and brand collaborations within the Dia & Co team.

"The commonality between 11 Honoré and Dia & Co is an ethos of partnership," Herning says. "Both companies lead the charge helping straight sized brands enter the plus size space impactfully. We've done it tremendously as separate entities, and now that we're joining forces, it's going to be a remarkable change for a customer that deserves more from the fashion industry."

11 Honoré Collection, the private label capsule for 11 Honoré, is now available to shop on Dia & Co. 11 Honoré will continue on as its own luxury e-commerce destination, 11honore.com, until the experiences are fully integrated at www.dia.com in the months ahead.

11 Honoré distinguished itself as the pioneer of contemporary, luxury plus size fashion when it disrupted the industry in 2017. Over the last five years, it has rapidly grown from a direct-to-consumer startup with celebrity fans, to a company with dynamic brand partnerships, and a recent expansion into Nordstrom stores across the country. In addition to 11 Honoré's signature private label collection, brands within the 11 Honoré portfolio include Diane Von Furstenberg, Carolina Hererra, Good American and Tanya Taylor.

Nadia Boujarwah and Lydia Gilbert co-founded Dia & Co in 2015 with a mission to bring true style freedom to women of all sizes. Today the platform carries hundreds of brands including Madewell, Girlfriend Collective, Universal Standard and Third Love. Dia & Co. has partnered with major designers and celebrities to launch dozens of limited edition collections from Betsy Johnson and Rebel Wilson to Venus Williams and influencer Girl With Curves. The platform serves its avid customer base across ready-to-wear, active apparel, lingerie, swim, accessories and more in sizes 10-32, representing the largest assortment of inclusive fashion in the market.

ABOUT 11 HONORÉ:

11 Honoré was founded in 2017 by Patrick Herning. The luxury e-commerce platform is an omni-channel destination for the plus consumer. 11 Honoré has brought extended sizing to luxury houses such as Carolina Herrera and Altuzarra as well as brands like Good American and VINCE while also developing an in-house label. Its mission is to give more women the opportunity to participate in fashion in a meaningful way and celebrate and honor their bodies, beauty, and style. Making the best designer clothes available for the first time ever in sizes 12 through 24 is only the first step in achieving this mission.

ABOUT DIA & CO:

Dia & Co is the leading destination for inclusive fashion, providing style for sizes 10-32. The company offers a range of brands through the Dia Shop, and its flagship personal styling experience. Dia & Co was founded in 2015 by Nadia Boujarwah and Lydia Gilbert to revolutionize the shopping experience for the plus community — an underserved group of more than 100 million. Since then, the platform has expanded to include hundreds of brands and thousands of styles, and has built a dedicated, diverse, vibrant community. Visit dia.com for more information.

