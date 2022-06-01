Endeavor Business Media Announces Acquisition of 10 Missions Media

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the acquisition of 10 Missions Media, a Minnesota-based company producing leading media brands in multiple segments of the automotive aftermarket, including independent repair facilities, independent tire dealerships, collision repair facilities and quick lube/fast maintenance outlets. Brands included in the acquisition are ADAPT, Auto Job Central, Auto Service Professional, FenderBender, Modern Tire Dealer, MTD TEN, MWACA magazine, National Oil and Lube News, and Ratchet+Wrench. Complementing Endeavor's Transportation business, these titles will join such brands such as Motor Age Training, Professional Tools and Equipment News (PTEN), Fleet Owner, and Vehicle Service Pros among others.

"We are pleased to welcome the 10 Missions Media team to Endeavor Business Media and are excited to expand our reach in the transportation market with these highly-respected brands," said Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media. "This portfolio of brands will be invaluable in expanding our ability to provide the transportation industry with full coverage of the entire spectrum of vehicle repair and maintenance."

Specializing in print, digital content, live events and training, 10 Missions Media has centered their business model around connecting people and driving their businesses forward through providing inspiration, proven business strategies, and the latest in trends affecting the automotive aftermarket. Their audiences represent highly-engaged decision makers and professionals across the automotive aftermarket.

"I am thrilled that 10 Missions Media has joined Endeavor Business Media and am confident that this combination of teams will provide new opportunities and expanded capabilities for our combined audiences of readers, online users, event attendees, training members, and marketing partners," said Jay DeWitt, President of 10 Missions Media. "Our team has been dedicated to producing meaningful work and make an impact on the markets we serve. Our team has done that and our talented group of people have achieved a lot over the years. And with all that Endeavor Business Media is doing, they will now have an even greater opportunity to make a bigger impact and I am excited to watch them flourish."

"The acquisition of 10 Missions Media is a perfect fit with the market segments we already serve," said Reggie Lawrence, EVP of Endeavor's Transportation business. "Adding these respected brands to Endeavor's Transportation portfolio will significantly expand the market coverage and capabilities for our Commercial Vehicle and Vehicle Repair customers."

Endeavor Business Media

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media was formed in 2017 to acquire and operate business media brands, events and marketing solutions. Today the company is one of the largest B2B Media companies in the US with more than 700 employees, 7,000 customers and a database of over 10 million business professionals. The company serves business professionals and marketers in key business sectors such as aviation, buildings, construction, dental, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, networking systems, public safety, transportation, and water. The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Houston, TX; Independence, OH; Fort Collins, CO, and Overland Park, KS. To learn more, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com.

