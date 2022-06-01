EXOVERA NAMES FORMER U.S. AIR FORCE CHIEF SOFTWARE OFFICER, NICOLAS CHAILLAN, TO ITS ADVISORY BOARD

VIENNA, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exovera, a leading developer of A.I. driven decision-making software for the U.S. Government, announced today that Nicolas Chaillan has joined the company's advisory board.

Exovera brings deep subject matter knowledge with powerful AI-enabled capabilities to deliver leading-edge solutions.

Chaillan served as the first Chief Software Officer of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. In that role, he helped the Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Information Officer (CIO) expand DevSecOps across the Department. Prior to that, he served as a Special Advisor to the DoD's CIO for Cloud Security, and Chief Architect and Special Advisor for Cybersecurity to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate, where he designed among the largest and most comprehensive "Zero Trust" systems in the U.S. Government. Since entering the private sector, Chaillan has become a highly successful entrepreneur and innovator advising technology-focused companies on their growth strategies.

"Exovera brings together deep subject matter knowledge with powerful AI-enabled technical capabilities to deliver a unique set of leading-edge solutions to its customers," said Nicolas Chaillan. "I'm excited to be working with the Exovera team as they continue to innovate and bring new products to market, leveraging my experience as an entrepreneur and proven track record taking 12 startups to the next level."

The addition of Chaillan to the advisory board follows the hiring of Frank Miller as Exovera's Vice President for Intelligence Integration. Miller is an expert on China and strategic security cooperation in the Pacific. He retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) in early 2022 as the director of partner engagements after a 30-year career in intelligence.

"Nic is a national asset. His technical expertise and demonstrated success in the commercial software market will help prepare Exovera for its next phase of growth," said Bob Sogegian, CEO of Exovera. "Coupled with the recent addition of Frank Miller, we are excited to unlock greater innovation as we build partnerships and support new clients."

Exovera delivers state-of-the-art solutions that can be customized to empower clients to solve mission critical problems. By conjoining its unique data platform to collect, track, and analyze data with the capability to identify trends and anomalies, Exovera is providing advanced, innovative solutions to meet today's complex challenges. The company's leading security and observability products, Epic, Narratives and Pandion, use machine learning, AI-driven applications, and native language processing by a team of expert linguist-analysts, data scientists, and engineers with cutting-edge dark and denied area expertise to reduce risks and enhance security.

Exovera is an AI solutions company that transforms data into actionable intelligence, strengthening security and reducing risk. Visit exovera.com to learn more and follow Exovera on LinkedIn and Twitter for news and updates.

SOSi is a leading, privately owned technology and services integrator founded in 1989 that provides mission-critical cyber, software, intelligence, and logistics solutions to the U.S. national security community. We manage many of our nation's most critical programs around the globe. For more information, visit sosi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for news and updates.

