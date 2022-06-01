The "Five Types of Economy" Application Scenario Launch Event opens in NE China's Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Five Types of Economy" Application Scenario Launch Event and Major Project Signing Ceremony was held in Shenyang, the capital city of Northeast China's Liaoning province on May 27, according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government.

The conference provides 729 scenario projects with investment opportunities of CNY 708.255 billion. Responsible persons from 13 districts and counties in Shenyang signed contracts with 440 enterprises with a contract amount of CNY 283.57 billion. 266 Innovative projects account for the highest proportion, with an estimated total investment of CNY 142.264 billion. Ten foreign-funded projects have been signed, including the German DEKRA project, the online cross-border e-commerce project in cooperation with duty-free shops in South Korea, and the Grammer-BMW consoles and armrests production line project, reflecting Shenyang's strong attraction to the international market.

Lv Zhicheng, mayor of Shenyang, said Shenyang is in the golden period of upgrading with obvious advantages in location, innovation, industry and policy. To cultivate the "Five Types of Economy" is an important measure for Shenyang to develop the new economy.

While planning the project list of the "Five Types of Economy" application scenarios, Shenyang promotes the building economy to form a brand-new development pattern. Shenyang has begun to invigorate building resources since last year. Up to now, the city has invigorated 3.5859 million square meters of buildings, and 113 buildings have injected new vitality into the city's economic development. At this conference, a total of 50 high-quality building resources were launched with cooperation opportunities of 1.824 million square meters.

In the future, Shenyang will anchor the goal of building an international center city in Northeast Asia, a national advanced manufacturing center, and a regional cultural and creative center, deepen the development of the "Five Types of Economy", and promote the all-round revitalization of Shenyang.

Song Yanlin, director of Liaoning Provincial Department of Commerce, said Shenyang has taken the lead in formulating and implementing the "Five Types of Economy" three-year action plan throughout the country to build an important strategic plan for a new development pattern. With the release of the list of the second batch of "Five Types of Economy" scenario projects and high-quality building investment resources, Shenyang will gradually enter a new mode of economic development and embark on a new development path.

