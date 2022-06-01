Nulogy Appoints Retail Technology Leader Rosemary Hua to Board of Directors

Hua to bolster Nulogy's strategic vision with global GTM strategy and experience

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced the appointment of Rosemary Hua to the company's board of directors. As the newest appointee of the Board of Directors at Nulogy, Hua will be responsible for advising and guiding the strategic direction of the company.

As the Global Head of Industry GTM, Retail & CPG at Snowflake, Hua brings a wealth of executive experience in retail data and eCommerce to Nulogy's Board of Directors. She leads Snowflake's strategy in retail and consumer product goods, including go-to-market strategy and advising retail c-level officers on integrating into Snowflake's data cloud. Nulogy and Snowflake announced a partnership earlier this year through the Powered by Snowflake Partner Program.

As a member of the board of directors, Hua will bring direction to accelerating frictionless, sustainable product innovation for retail and eCommerce channels.

"Rosemary has always been a strong champion of data strategy and enablement in the consumer packaged goods industry," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "I am excited to welcome her to Nulogy's board of directors, where I know her voice and experience will strengthen the company's path to digitally accelerating global supply chains."

"Nulogy and I share a far-reaching vision about the role that data and technology can play in helping consumer supply chains innovate products more sustainably while putting them in the hands of everyday people more quickly and efficiently," said Hua. "I look forward to working with Nulogy's current board members and executive team to help the company achieve that vision."

Prior to joining Snowflake in 2020, Hua held leadership roles at major global retail companies such as Walmart and Amazon, focusing on global data strategy and enablement as well as retail data analytics.

As a nonprofit entrepreneur, Hua also founded Empathy FX International, which built and maintains five school buildings in Ghana, and is interim CEO of nonprofit Revolution Robotics, which offers low-cost robotics kits and free app learning for students to have easier access to STEM education. She was named to Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 list in the category of Enterprise Technology in 2021.

Hua graduated from the Haas School of Business at University of California, Berkeley.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables consumer brands and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes contract manufacturing and co-packing operations, while empowering consumer brands and their external suppliers to accelerate network responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

