Splunk and JupiterOne Partner to Provide Deeper Visibility into Cloud Asset Data and Increase the Accuracy of Threat Detection and Response

Integration Extends the Reach of Security Investigations into Cloud-Native Technologies

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne®, the industry's leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform, today announced a new integration partnership with Splunk, the data platform leader for security and observability, making it easier for organizations to connect and analyze security insights across their cyber asset landscape. Now, security teams will be able to take insights from both the JupiterOne® platform and Splunk® Security Cloud to increase the value of user data among companies' mutual customers.

As companies accelerate digital transformations through cloud-native and API-first structures, the amount of data and cyber assets increases exponentially. To drive smarter outcomes, teams need to have deeper understanding and visibility across all their cyber assets. The JupiterOne and Splunk integration allows users to dynamically analyze the context of their cyber assets to automate incident response, without the cost or complexity of building or bringing in additional tooling.

This technology partnership between JupiterOne and Splunk will enable users to gain context from a single source of truth across their entire security operations, as well as conduct compliance assessments across their cyber assets and environment. This can be achieved while evaluating Splunk alerts or while investigating asset findings in JupiterOne. Splunk's solutions help capture and index real-time machine data to generate situational insights. The unique graph-based nature of the JupiterOne CAASM platform, and its ability to query data, provides users with complete contextual analysis, supporting multiple use cases. These include incident response, vulnerability prioritization, access management, security engineering and automation, application and product security, DevOps, and cloud and SaaS security.

Splunk Ventures, the venture investment arm of Splunk, became a strategic investor in JupiterOne in July 2021, among others.

JupiterOne App and Add-on for Splunk Now Available

As a Splunk Build Partner, JupiterOne is extending the power of its platform directly to Splunk customers. The JupiterOne App for Splunk connects Splunk customers to The JupiterOne CAASM platform, providing organizations with full visibility into cyber asset data so they can take precise action on security findings and mitigate risks.

Splunk users can download the following apps from the Splunkbase website today:

JupiterOne App for Splunk which provides a dashboard to view JupiterOne alerts in Splunk for shared reporting across teams. which provides a dashboard to view JupiterOne alerts in Splunk for shared reporting across teams.

JupiterOne Add-on for Splunk to import and enrich JupiterOne alerts, allowing users to access this data in Splunk. to import and enrich JupiterOne alerts, allowing users to access this data in Splunk.

RSA Conference 2022

The companies will showcase their integration at the RSA Conference, June 6 to 9, 2022 in San Francisco. Attendees will find Splunk's booth (#5865) in the North Hall of the Moscone Center, and the JupiterOne booth (#325) in the South Hall.

Erkang Zheng to Speak at .conf22 JupiterOne founder and CEO Erkang Zheng will discuss the Splunk strategic partnership at .conf22 on June 13-16, 2022 in Las Vegas. In addition, Zheng will present a thought leadership session titled Back to the Beginning: Why Breaches Still Occur and What Security Leaders Have Missed All Along. Solutions Architecture Director Akash Ganapathi and Product Manager Sam Andrus will also co-present a session about the partnership, demonstrating how customers can use the Splunk integration with the JupiterOne platform. Demos will take place in the JupiterOne booth.

Quotes

Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst and Fellow at Enterprise Strategy Group

"Security buyers today value integration across threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and security operations tools, while demanding cloud-based security technologies that are easy-to-buy and use. By working with Splunk, JupiterOne meets these requirements, while making it easier for business and security teams to manage actionable data and mitigate cyber-risks."

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne

"Context is essential for sound security decision making. By adding context from JupiterOne about an organization's complex cyber assets relationships to the situational awareness they get from Splunk, users can take action on incidents and meaningfully reduce risk. We believe that connecting Splunk's event data with JupiterOne's structural data in this way will become the future of real-time and contextual security, and this unique combination will provide a powerful market differentiator."

Jane Wong, Vice President of Security Products at Splunk

"Splunk Security Cloud combines advanced security analytics, streamlined security operations, and an open and thriving ecosystem. It brings together Splunk's and our partners' industry-leading security solutions to help our customers securely embrace digital transformation and security operations center modernization. Through our collaboration with JupiterOne, we will offer our customers deeper insights about their cyber assets to provide new and advanced security protections."

