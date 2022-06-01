Subaru of America, Inc. Reports May Sales Results

CAMDEN, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 42,526 vehicle sales for May 2022, a 24.8 percent decrease compared with May 2021 (56,558). The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 220,620, a 20.8 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2021. Subaru continues to face inventory challenges as the result of microchip and supply chain issues affecting automakers across the globe.

"Our retailers continue to set the standard for an exemplary customer experience, and we're proud of their efforts to make our customer's ownership experience the best in the industry," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "Our vehicles have also shown stellar performance, with eight Subaru models receiving 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)."

In May, Outback was a top performer with 14,724 sales. Ascent sales for May 2022 increased 25.3 percent, while Legacy also saw a 5.2 percent increase compared to May 2021.

"We're continuing to see supply chain challenges across the industry, and we are focused on delivering the top-notch vehicles and standout customer experience that Subaru is renowned for," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "The Subaru Outback captured car-buyers' attention in May as they seek out safe, family-friendly vehicles that also boast a sense of fun."

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 5,496 20,006 -72.5% 42,984 8,7152 -50.7% Impreza 1,743 2,946 -40.8% 12,202 15,508 -21.3% WRX/STI 2,674 3,169 -15.6% 4,747 11,918 -60.2% Ascent 5,402 4,310 25.3% 25,328 23,181 9.3% Legacy 2,392 2,101 13.6% 10,309 10,870 -5.2% Outback 14,724 13,994 5.2% 64,206 71,225 -9.9% BRZ 201 19 957.9% 1,470 720 104.2% Crosstrek 9,894 10,013 -1.2% 59,374 57,799 2.7% TOTAL 42,526 56,558 -24.8% 220,620 278,373 -20.8%

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

