YOOBIC Partners With OpenSesame to Elevate Training for Frontline Teams

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the pioneering digital workplace provider trusted by 300+ global companies, today announced a partnership with OpenSesame, the global SaaS eLearning leader, to provide powerful training and development opportunities for frontline teams. Together, the companies will support employees with in-the-workflow access to over 25,000 digitally optimized training courses in critical areas including mental health, wellness, diversity, and on-the-job safety.

Built from the ground up to give frontline teams seamless access to the performance tools they need to succeed, YOOBIC enables smarter, more engaging, and more efficient work for employees in sectors such as food services, fashion, beauty, luxury goods, pharmaceutical, and specialized retail. Now, YOOBIC's users will also gain direct access to OpenSesame's full range of training resources, including rich eLearning content and actionable insights across a wide range of critical business functions tailored for the needs of today's most challenging work environments.

Like YOOBIC, OpenSesame was created to help today's frontline workers unlock their full potential, with curated content tailored to help teams operate as true knowledge workers to meet the needs of increasingly demanding and well-informed customers. By providing meaningful growth and learning opportunities, OpenSesame's content also enables employers to upskill, engage, and retain their most valuable employees. With materials offered in a range of formats and languages, OpenSesame is known for its seamless integration with customers' existing learning systems — and through its partnership with YOOBIC, employers will gain dynamic new ways to deliver engaging and effective eLearning opportunities for frontline teams.

"At OpenSesame, we take pride in elevating the employee experience by providing the most comprehensive catalog of learning materials on the market, and enabling employees with access to critical tools in areas such as wellness and safety," said Josh Blank, OpenSesame President, and Chief Product Officer. "By partnering with YOOBIC, we're putting these powerful resources at employees' fingertips and enabling companies across a variety of vital industries to engage and support their frontline teams."

"YOOBIC is dedicated to using cutting-edge digital innovations to empower frontline teams, and this partnership will enable us to provide important new training and personal development opportunities for these critical workers," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO at YOOBIC. "Frontline workers want their employers to recognize them, support them, and provide new opportunities for advancement and growth — and by partnering with OpenSesame, we're bringing the world's biggest catalog of eLearning content within reach of frontline teams, driving value for their employers and delivering a richer, more engaged, and more fulfilling employee experience."

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces through powerful workforce eLearning in every industry. With the most comprehensive catalog of eLearning courses from the world's top publishers, OpenSesame's learning experts guide global companies every step of the way. From finding the course to mapping them to core competencies, syncing them with an LMS to increasing utilization and improving L&D programs. OpenSesame provides the flexibility of multiple purchasing options with simple to use and administer eLearning courses. In a moment of an increasingly virtual workforce, OpenSesame has added even more Global 2000 brands. And with over 25,000+ OpenSesame catalog courses, the eLearning platform touches all industries in all markets. The company is defining a new era of engaging a people-first talent force. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com

About YOOBIC:

YOOBIC is an all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work - all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 300+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, Vans, and Sanofi trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve their customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

