Arkestro Highlighted in the Spend Matters Spring 2022 SolutionMap Rankings

Arkestro Recognized as a Value Leader in Sourcing

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro, the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform, was recognized today with the designation of Value Leader for three personas in Sourcing by the Spend Matters Spring 2022 SolutionMap rankings.

Known as the most rigorous and data-centric functionality assessment of procurement technologies, SolutionMap ranks participating vendors based on 500+ RFI requirements across 10 source-to-pay module and suite technology categories, as well as customer feedback.

"Predictive sourcing has been a game changer for enterprises leveraging our embedded platform that suppliers use without a login," says Arkestro CEO Edmund Zagorin. "By highlighting Arkestro as a Value Leader in this category, Spend Matters is validating the tremendous usefulness and ease of implementation Arkestro brings to enterprise supplier relationships."

"Spend Matters set out to develop a highly configurable ranking of sourcing solution provider capabilities to reflect persona-based customer requirements, quarterly market developments, peer reviews and innovation," says Jason Busch, founder and CEO of Spend Matters. "No two procurement organizations are the same, and often selecting the right sourcing provider doesn't come down to technological capability alone. That's why SolutionMap rankings are based equally on demonstrated solution capability and input from real-life customers."

To read more about Arkestro and view the complete SolutionMap rankings, click here .

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform. Built to amplify the impact of procurement's influence, Arkestro customers deliver a 2-5x lift on cost savings from everyday purchasing and sourcing cycles. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro's behavioral science, game theory and machine learning to predict and win faster value in every category of addressable spend. Learn more at arkestro.com

View original content:

SOURCE Arkestro