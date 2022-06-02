Bartlett, Loeb, Hinds & Thompson, PLLC Announces New Partners

TAMPA, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartlett Loeb Hinds & Thompson, PLLC announces the addition of brothers Nicolas M. Gieseler and Steven Gieseler to its firm of experienced trial lawyers.

Nicholas Gieseler graduated from the University of Florida's Levin School of Law. His legal practice is focused on environmental law, property rights, and election law. He primarily represents property owners who have had their constitutional right to make productive use of their land abridged by government laws and regulations. In addition to protecting his clients' rights in Florida's courts, he frequently advocated for property owners in administrative tribunals by seeking zoning and land use variances from local government authorities.

In 2005, Nicholas was a Florida Gubernatorial Fellow, working in the Office of General Counsel for Governor Jeb Bush and advising the governor on judicial appointments and executive powers. In 2006, he worked at the Center of Constitutional Jurisprudence. His writings have been featured in publications including the Federalist Society's law journal Engage and the Florida State University College of Law's Journal of Land Use & Environmental Law.

Steven Gieseler also concentrates his practice on property rights, election law, and constitutional law. He has authored numerous briefs in the United States Supreme Court and has handled litigation in state and federal courts across the nation within these practice areas. Gieseler graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law and received his B.A. in Political Science and Religion from the University of Florida.

Steven has appeared frequently on television, radio, and in print as an opinion columnist, and his cases have been featured in nearly every major American newspaper. He is the author of journal articles on topics including the First Amendment, property rights, environmental law, and international relations. His 2004 American Diplomacy article, titled "Debate on the Democratic Peace: A Review," has been cited in publications of the U.S. Army and the Heritage Foundation and is studied at universities around the world.

In 2012 Steven Gieseler was appointed by Governor Rick Scott as a member of the Judicial Nominating Commission for Florida's Nineteenth Circuit. He was appointed to a second four-year term in 2017.

"Nicholas and Steven are renowned lawyers in their respective fields and are greatly admired for their achievements," says BLHT Law partner Ethan Loeb. "We are excited to welcome these experienced and successful attorneys as partners."

