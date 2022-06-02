Direxion Changes Index for Financial and Transportation Leveraged ETFs

Index Changes Take Effect August 1, 2022

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion (www.direxion.com), a leading provider of leveraged & inverse and thematic ETFs, announced it is changing the underlying index and investment objective of each of the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (Ticker: FAS), Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (Ticker: FAZ) and the Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (Ticker: TPOR). With these index modifications, the funds will offer traders more precise exposure to the financial sector and transportation industry, respectively. On or about August 1, 2022, each fund's underlying index will change as shown in the table below:

(PRNewswire)

Fund Name Current Index New Index Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Russell 1000 Financials 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index Financials Select Sector Index Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Russell 1000 Financials 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index Financials Select Sector Index Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares Dow Jones Transportation AverageTM S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index

All Direxion leveraged and inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center , where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if leveraged ETFs are right for you.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $28.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com .

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares daily leveraged ETFs, go to www.direxion.com , or call us at 866.301.9214 .

Leveraged ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand the risks associated with seeking daily leveraged and inverse investment results, and intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. Due to the daily nature of the leveraged and inverse investment strategies employed, there is no guarantee of long-term inverse returns. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Direxion Shares Risks - An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF's investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

CONTACT: Douglas Hesney, SVP

Ditto Public Relations

doug@dittopr.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Direxion