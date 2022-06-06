ecoATM/Gazelle Names Stan Pavlovsky as CEO

Seasoned Executive Brings More Than 20 Years of E-Commerce and Omnichannel Development Leadership and Expertise

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ecoATM/Gazelle, the global leader in mobile device recommerce, today announced that Stan Pavlovsky has joined the company as CEO. Pavlovsky was previously the CEO of Shutterstock, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

In his new role, Pavlovsky will be focused on the continued expansion of the company's reach, delivering on its extensive ESG commitments and further boosting the customer experience.

Pavlovsky succeeds Dave Maquera, who is retiring after successfully leading ecoATM/Gazelle through a transformational seven-year period for both the company and the industry. Maquera will support Pavlovsky though a transitionary phase.

ecoATM/Gazelle board member Reed Rayman said: "As consumers increasingly turn to online platforms and offerings for every step of the consumer experience, building out digital and multi-channel services is a natural evolution for ecoATM/Gazelle. Stan's track record and reputation for delivering exceptional customer outcomes through superior digital experiences is incredibly strong. He is well suited to lead ecoATM/Gazelle through this next chapter of omnichannel-driven growth. On behalf of the entire board, I would also like to thank Dave for his invaluable contributions and dedication to the success of ecoATM/Gazelle over the last seven years."

Pavlovsky brings a wealth of experience in product strategy and management across industries including e-commerce, retail, and digital media. Prior to Shutterstock, Pavlovsky served as the executive vice president of Meredith Digital at Meredith Corporation, a media and marketing company.

He has also held senior roles at Walgreens and Drugstore.com. Pavlovsky holds a BA from California State University, Northridge and an MBA from City University of Seattle.

Vusal Najafov, co-head of ecoATM/Gazelle shareholder Cowen Sustainable Investments said: "We are delighted to welcome a leader of Stan's caliber as CEO, and we are excited to support his vision for long-term transformational growth at ecoATM/Gazelle. Our conviction in the business and the team has only grown since our investment in 2020, and we are confident that ecoATM/Gazelle is well-positioned to capitalize on the many opportunities for the business to expand on its recommerce industry leadership and unmatched commitment to sustainability."

Stan Pavlovsky said: "I'm delighted to be joining ecoATM/Gazelle and to help further a cause I'm extremely passionate about. Recycling and enabling the reuse of old devices saves energy, protects precious natural resources, and reduces waste of materials that can be repurposed and used again. Services like ecoATM/Gazelle are driving changes in consumer habits that will positively impact the future of our planet."

Dave Maquera said: "I am so proud of all that ecoATM/Gazelle has accomplished. It has been a privilege to lead and grow such an exciting business that is having a true, positive global impact, and I look forward to its continued growth and long-term success."

About ecoATM/Gazelle

ecoATM/Gazelle is the global leader in mobile device recommerce. ecoATM/Gazelle offers the leading technology platform for convenient, quick, environmentally responsible, and secure sale and recommerce of used devices online at gazelle.com and in person at more than 5000 convenient retail kiosk locations in the US, UK, France and Germany. The technology makes selling a used device easy, with assurance that devices will be responsibly reused or recycled. Over 33 million devices have been purchased, resold, refurbished, and recycled with ecoATM/Gazelle, diverting millions of tons of plastic, chemicals and toxins from landfills around the world.

ecoATM/Gazelle is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo"), which acquired the business in 2016, and Cowen Sustainable Advisors ("CSI"), which made a significant minority growth equity investment in the business in 2020.

