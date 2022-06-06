InventHelp Inventor Develops Face Mask to Combat Odors & Improve Mood (DAL-185)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a face mask to counteract stale or unpleasant smells," said an inventor, from Rowlett, Texas, "so I invented STIMULATING SCENTS. My design could also provide wearers with peace of mind and an improved mood."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a protective face mask. In doing so, it helps to combat foul odors. It also could enhance comfort, relaxation and mood and it could help to relieve stress. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-185, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp