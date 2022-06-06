TransPerfect Joins International Law Firms in Providing Pro Bono Services to Afghan Judges Seeking Asylum in the United Kingdom

Donated Services Aid Afghan Judicial Community in Seeking Safety and Asylum

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has joined major law firms in providing pro bono services in support of a mass effort by former Afghan judges to seek asylum in the UK.

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) provided pro bono language services in Pashto and Dari, Afghanistan's two official languages, for legal documentation necessary for many asylum cases. The campaign in support of the Afghan judges is a multi-faceted and multinational team effort that includes lawyers from major international law firms and comes in response to the potential danger posed to these judges following the Taliban assuming control of Afghanistan. Due to the sensitive nature and safety issues surrounding the proceedings, this initiative was not publicly disclosed for the first six months of operation.

With hundreds of judges and their families at risk due to their prior position overseeing trials for Taliban members, many have sought asylum abroad—including in the UK—for themselves and their families. The process has been challenging for many due to procedural requirements, language barriers, and security concerns.

When speaking of TLS's role in the initiative, a senior lawyer at a top-10 UK law firm commented, "We are grateful to the TransPerfect team for their fantastic support through an intense and demanding process. Their responsiveness and diligence have been invaluable in our work on this important and time-sensitive effort. This is literally a matter of life and death, and we appreciate TransPerfect stepping up by generously donating their services."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Ensuring the safety of judges who honorably served Afghanistan's legal community is an important humanitarian cause and a call to duty that we're proud to have heeded."

