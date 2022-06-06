WONDERSPACES LAUNCHES VIRTUAL REALITY FILM SERIES IN AUSTIN

A new award-winning VR experience presented every month at Suite 650

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderspaces, presenters of immersive art in Austin since July 2020, announces the launch of a monthly Virtual Reality (VR) Film Series at Suite 650, a new multipurpose production space and creative studio located on Hwy 183. Wonderspaces will present a celebrated VR film for one weekend a month, starting with award-winning film Gloomy Eyes by Fernando Maldonaldo and Jorge Tereso on June 25 and 26th.

"Every year, artists create extraordinary VR films that reach only the people who can afford to spend hundreds on festival badges or special hardware," said Jason Shin, Wonderspaces' President. "We're excited to partner with these talented artists and the team at Suite 650 to make these films accessible to the broadest possible audience."

Tickets for Gloomy Eyes will be on sale starting Monday, June 6 at noon and will be available at https://austin.wonderspaces.com/tickets . Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for children under 13, with 50% off for Wonderspaces members. Each visit runs for approximately 50 minutes and showtimes start on the hour from 12pm - 7pm on select Saturdays and Sundays. New tickets will be released monthly.

VR EXPERIENCE LINEUP

Dates past October to be announced

Jun 25-26, 2022 Gloomy Eyes by Fernando Maldonado and Jorge Tereso

Jul 23-24, 2022 Madrid Noir by James Castillo

Aug 27-28, 2022 Ayahuasca: Kosmik Journey by Jan Kounen / Shigeto: Hovering

by Conor Grebel and 79Ancestors

Sep 24-25, 2022 Traveling While Black by Roger Ross Williams

Oct 22-23, 2022 Spheres by Eliza McNitt

ABOUT THE FILMS

Gloomy Eyes by Fernando Maldonado and Jorge Tereso

Gloomy Eyes, directed by Fernand Maldonado and Jorge Tereso, produced by Atlas V, and narrated by Colin Farrell, tells the story of a zombie boy named Gloomy in a 360-degree animated world that has fallen into darkness. This immersive film won SXSW's Virtual Cinema Jury Award in 2019.

The experience is broken into three parts and runs for 50 minutes. Image .

Madrid Noir by James Castillo

Madrid Noir follows a young woman as she uncovers the secrets of her estranged and deceased uncle by reliving the summers she spent with him as a child.

This 45 min narrative-driven mystery premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and earned recognition at the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals. Image .

Ayahuasca: Kosmik Journey by Jan Kounen / Shigeto: Hovering by Conor Grebel and 79Ancestors

This weekend we are presenting a pairing of otherworldly VR short films.

Shigeto: Hovering is a transcendent tale of life-giving water brought to a dying planet. Constructed largely from physical elements digitally-scanned in nature, the vivid audiovisual collaboration with Shigeto offers an extraterrestrial virtual world built from terrestrial artifacts. The project's director, Conor Grebel, creates stunningly original visual effects by combining both modern digital and traditional analog techniques, often using nature or chemical reactions as his main subject. The collaboration was created for a music compilation LP called Territories — an audiovisual concept album curated by the 79 Ancestors label. Image.

Director Jan Kounen created this 17-minute film based on his experiences with Ayahuasca in the Amazon. The film invites participants to follow a Shaman through Ayahuasca's psychedelic and spiritual effects. Image .

Traveling While Black by Roger Ross Williams

Directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and produced by Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios, this documentary-style virtual reality film immerses the viewer in the long history of restriction of movement for Black Americans and Confronting the way we understand and talk about race in America. Image .

Spheres by Eliza McNitt

This three chapter interactive virtual reality journey from Writer/Director Eliza McNitt and Executive Producers Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel uncovers the hidden songs of the cosmos. Space is not silent. It is full of sounds. We look to the stars to find our place in the Universe, but for the first time we listen to its music. This acclaimed experience premiered at Sundance and received the Grand Prize in VR at the Venice Film Festival. Image.

Location for VR Film Series

2500 Hwy 183 S, Suite 650

Austin, TX 78744

ABOUT WONDERSPACES:

Based in Los Angeles, Wonderspaces has been presenting extraordinary and accessible art to new audiences through ticketed shows since 2017 and currently operates shows year-round in Scottsdale, Philadelphia, and Austin.

Over 200k people have experienced Wonderspaces' 28k square foot show at 1205 Sheldon Cove in NE Austin, which runs year-round and features an evolving lineup of immersive and interactive art.

To learn more, visit wonderspaces.com , @wonderspaces or @wonderspacesaustin on social media, or contact Marketing and Communications Manager Julia Ottenberg at julia.ottenberg@wonderspaces.com.

ABOUT SUITE 650:

Suite 650 is a multipurpose production space and creative studio based in Austin, Texas. A home for multidisciplinary creatives to conceptualize, collaborate and explore filmmaking, photography, music, design, performance art, and more. Suite 650 is a workspace and a space to celebrate projects of many shapes and sizes. Suite 650 offers malleable production space, camera and lighting equipment, and a variety of auxiliary creative services.

Suite 650 is located at 2500 Hwy 183 S, Austin, TX 78744. For more information, visit https://ste650.com or @suite650 on social media. Image .

