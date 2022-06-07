ANGEL'S ENVY® UNVEILS $8.2 MILLION BRAND HOME EXPANSION AND FIRST VIRTUAL DISTILLERY IN DECENTRALAND

The $8.2 million Brand Home expansion adds 13,000 square feet and doubles annual guest capacity at ANGEL'S ENVY's distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY®, the Kentucky-based craft distiller that produces finished whiskeys, today unveiled its completed $8.2 million Brand Home expansion at 500 E. Main St. in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. The expansion, which adds 13,000 square feet to the facility, will allow ANGEL'S ENVY to welcome an additional 64,000 visitors each year, doubling annual guest capacity. To celebrate, ANGEL'S ENVY, the super-premium whiskey owned by Bacardi Limited , is inviting fans to plan an in-person visit or experience the Brand Home virtually via the ANGEL'S ENVY Meta Distillery , the first-ever distillery experience in Decentraland. The ANGEL'S ENVY Meta Distillery – which includes a gamified and educational distillery production tour and bourbon-making experience, interactive cocktail challenge, Proof of Attendance Protocol (POAP) token, non-fungible token (NFT) wearable giveaways and more – will launch in Decentraland on June 14, National Bourbon Day, and remain open through June 20.

"ANGEL'S ENVY has seen significant growth over the past several years, and that will only be amplified with our Brand Home expansion as we can now better meet the incredible demand from visitors who want to tour our facilities and experience our distillery. We're proud to be part of such a strong community in Louisville and will continue to invest in our hometown," said Gigi DaDan, ANGEL'S ENVY General Manager. "We're thrilled to launch the ANGEL'S ENVY Meta Distillery on National Bourbon Day and look forward to engaging and celebrating bourbon with new audiences from all over the world through the virtual experience."

The expansion to the ANGEL'S ENVY Brand Home will create approximately 20 new jobs in Louisville and includes new spaces and experiences for guests, such as: a larger retail area, five new tasting rooms, an additional bar space, an event space and full catering kitchen and a designated room for ANGEL'S ENVY's "Bottle Your Own" experience, which will now offer guests the chance to fill their own bottles of a distillery-exclusive Single Barrel offering. ANGEL'S ENVY worked with Joseph & Joseph, Contagious and Sullivan & Cozart on the design and build for the expansion; construction began in late 2020. Visitors can now learn more about distillery experiences, book tours and inquire about private events at angelsenvy.com/distillery .

With the launch of the ANGEL'S ENVY Meta Distillery, the super-premium bourbon brand becomes the first in the Bacardi portfolio of brands to create a Brand Home in the metaverse. Users (age 21+) are taken on a series of gamified experiences such as a mash bill challenge, cask personalization in the barreling room and an ingredient quest to create cocktails. In addition, users have the opportunity to plant virtual white oak trees around the distillery, correlating to trees planted in real life through ANGEL'S ENVY's "Toast the Trees" initiative – a program created in 2014 to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy white oak tree population to preserve the future of bourbon. ANGEL'S ENVY partnered with Terrazero Technologies Inc. , a metaverse products and services technology firm and experience development studio, to create the ANGEL'S ENVY Meta Distillery.

"We are excited to welcome the first distillery in Decentraland with the ANGEL'S ENVY Meta Distillery," said Adam de Cata, Head of Partnerships for Decentraland Foundation. "As we have seen over the past several months, people want to engage in the metaverse with activities and goods that they can relate to from this reality. The ANGEL'S ENVY Meta Distillery creates a new way for people to engage and celebrate in the metaverse."

Throughout the experience, which is easily accessible for first-time or established users of Decentraland, users will earn virtual badges, a POAP token and free customized NFT wearables. Users within the U.S. will be able to purchase physical items from the ANGEL'S ENVY web shop and a metaverse cocktail delivered to their door via Cocktail Courier . They can also enter to win an ANGEL'S ENVY mixology kit. More information about how to access and engage with the experience can be found here.

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a Louisville, Kentucky-based craft distiller that produces finished whiskeys. Co-founded in 2010 by the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, it began as a passion project that combined their family's deep-rooted passion for and knowledge of the industry with an innovative outlook on bourbon making and finishing. Today, the ANGEL'S ENVY team continues to produce its award-winning core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its Brand Home, the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville, in 2016. In June 2022, ANGEL'S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its Brand Home, doubling annual guest capacity. The ANGEL'S ENVY distillery is located at 500 East Main Street.

ANGEL'S ENVY is available in all 50 U.S. states and several international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

