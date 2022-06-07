FOREVER BRANDS AND BROOKE BURKE ENTER INTO NEW PRODUCT ENDORSEMENT DEAL

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Brands, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZA Group, Inc (OTC:ZAAG) has entered into an endorsement agreement with Brooke Burke and her company, BB Body, Inc. to market, endorse and promote a new brand of super food and related daily nutritional products in a monthly, online subscription model with a target launch date of early September.

Brooke Burke holds many titles including mother of four, author, cancer survivor, entrepreneur, fitness educator, philanthropist and television personality. Brooke is recognized for many network television stints, most recently known for winning season seven and hosting seasons 10-17 of Dancing with the Stars. A social media influencer with nearly 4 million combined followers, Burke was named by Forbes as one of America's top ten moms to follow. She is a content creator, a fitness influencer & an encourager of all things health & wellness. Brookes is an advocate for women's health & a trusted voice. In 2019, Brooke brought her lifelong commitment to health and wellness to EVERY body by launching Brooke Burke Body (BB Body), a digital gym available in all app stores and across a variety of streaming platforms. BB Body features original content for the mind, body, and soul as well as original recipe content, seasonal challenges and LIVE classes.

Mrs. Burke said "I am thrilled to partner with Forever Brands to bring mindfulness to the kitchen." She continued, "My recipe for life lies within this brand and together we will tell the story of superfoods."

The new super food, under a brand name to be announced at a future date, is a proprietary formulation in multiple delicious flavors in a go anywhere shake that can become part of a daily routine and healthy lifestyle through an online subscription. It can provide better energy, focus, endurance and recovery with subscribers experiencing immediate and tangible results within 7 to 10 days of regular use. The carefully crafted, proprietary blend is a combination of non-GMO, raw, organic plant-based super foods, with each of the 7 concentrated, key ingredients at therapeutic levels in a single scoop serving, and along with an active and healthy lifestyle can help to improve overall physical and mental health and well-being.

Additional announcements regarding the brand name, launch, marketing agreement and manufacturing partnership will be released over the coming weeks as the Company plans to hit several milestones all the way through to the launch.

Jeff Canouse, president of Forever Brands said "This is a tremendous opportunity and we're very excited to be working with Mrs Burke on this venture. Our platform and experience combined with her expertise as a fitness guru and influencer, we will deliver a high-quality product in the health and wellness market and plan to add complimentary products down the line. "

About ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG) ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct to consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 100% of Forever brands, 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

