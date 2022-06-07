Ninth Annual MongoDB Innovation Award Winners Unveiled at MongoDB World 2022

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), today announced the fifteen winners of the ninth annual MongoDB Innovation Awards. The winners are being honored during MongoDB World 2022, happening in New York City at the Javits Center, June 7-9, 2022.

The MongoDB Innovation Awards honor projects and people who dream big. They celebrate the groundbreaking use of data to build compelling applications and the creativity of professionals expanding the limits of technology with MongoDB. This year the company received entries across dozens of industries, ranging from disruptive, emerging start-ups to industry-leading global enterprises.

"I want to say thank you to this year's list of innovators. Our success as a company is tied to people like you — developers at startups to the largest companies in the world – using MongoDB, as their underlying data platform to build the applications that not only transform their business, and oftentimes even the world," said Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO of MongoDB. "We continually find ourselves in awe of the energy, enthusiasm and passion of our user community and we're humbled to celebrate their successes."

MongoDB Innovation Award Winners:

Customer-first and Innovator of the Year Award: BEES

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), home to several of the world's most recognizable beer brands, chose MongoDB Atlas as the primary database for its proprietary B2B platform, BEES. The platform digitizes AB InBev's relationship with its customers offering convenience, seamless communication, and most importantly, enhanced business performance. Putting customers first has helped BEES grow to a network of 2.7M monthly active users across 17 markets, process over 23 million orders and capture more than $6.5 billion in gross merchandise value during the first quarter of 2022.

Data for Good Award: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) is a world-renowned state-of-the-art cancer center. According to US News & World Report, MSKCC has ranked as one of the top two hospitals for cancer care in the country for more than 30 years and among the nation's top pediatric hospitals for cancer care. MSKCC's Department of Pathology plays a pivotal role to help diagnose the type of cancer, which in turn could help ascertain the treatment path. MPath is an in-house developed software ecosystem that is built upon MongoDB that supports digital review and reporting of over three dozen Molecular Pathology diagnostic tests. MPath has provided digital review and reporting for over 200,000 molecular diagnostic tests.

From Batch to Real-Time Award: AT&T

To build its next-generation AI-based fraud detection platform, AT&T quickly discovered that relational technology would not be able to scale and support their application needs and requirements. Given their desire for a flexible data model, AT&T turned to MongoDB Atlas which has decreased their time to market and improved their query response times. As part of an overall modernization effort to enhance an already robust AI environment, MongoDB Atlas will improve performance and further their efforts for real time fraud detection. MongoDB Atlas is also being extended to include the AT&T Feature Store for data modeling.

Front Line Heroes Award: Sogei

Sogei is an in-house company of the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finances, acting as the spearhead of public-sector digital transformation in Italy. Impressed by the flexibility and performance of MongoDB's application data platform technology, they leveraged MongoDB's document model to develop and bring to market Italy's official COVID-19 vaccination passport app in less than 45 days. The "Green Pass" project has generated over 230 million digital certificates to date, helping Italians easily provide vaccination requirements for cultural and sporting events, long-distance travel, nightlife, and indoor dining during the pandemic.

Going Global Award: Auth0

Auth0, a product unit within Okta, is an Identity-as-a-Service platform that eliminates the complexity of implementing authentication and authorization capabilities. With Auth0 looking to further prioritize reliability and security, they recently migrated their Public Cloud platform from self-hosted MongoDB to Atlas to help power billions of authentications per month. This move helps Auth0 scale out at a faster pace, providing tier zero services to an ever-growing number of customers with different requirements. Additionally, Auth0 has now improved several foundational operations tasks that formerly took several weeks, and allowed them to be completed in hours, enabling them to deliver services faster and more reliably to their customers.

Huge Impact Award: Cisco Systems

While Cisco is best known for its enterprise networking gear, the tech giant is also a major player in the cybersecurity market, a part of its business leading the charge in transforming to an "Everything as a Service" model. Cisco Secure has been on a multi-year journey to fundamentally change the way enterprises think about security, by developing its integrated, cloud-native SecureX platform. An integral component of the platform, SecureX Orchestration allows customers to orchestrate critical security workflows using a no/low-code drag-and-drop interface, and helps SecOps, ITOps, and NetOps teams save critical working hours. By migrating to MongoDB Atlas, the SecureX Orchestration team has reaped benefits such as increased scalability, decreased architectural complexity, improved reliability, and lower total cost of ownership.

Industry Transformation Award: Corva

With an increasing focus on reducing worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, Corva's technologies play a crucial role in helping the energy industry meet its sustainability objectives. Corva's proven technologies, infrastructure, and deep industry knowledge combined with the power of MongoDB Atlas have put Corva on an unbeatable path to creating a sustainability platform that will transform the industry's journey to net-zero carbon emissions. By leveraging a centralized dataset of emissions data, Corva has plans to automate greenhouse gas emissions data monitoring, analysis, and benchmarking, monitor real-time energy consumption and emissions, and build applications to raise carbon awareness across entire organizations.

Operational Resilience at Scale Award: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is a leading financial services company offering a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance. Tempest, is a "data fabric" built to improve the digital customer experience by providing continuous availability and responsiveness even when the underlying infrastructure may be experiencing availability interruptions. This data fabric serves 30M+ digital retail customers.

Savvy Startup Award: Pioneera

With the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizing 'burnout' as an occupational phenomenon, there has never been a greater need for a solution. Pioneera is combining psychology and technology to prevent and aid toxic workplace issues, starting with the crippling and insidious issue of workplace burnout. Indie, Pioneera's "Grammarly for mental health" helps large and small companies to reduce burnout and improve engagement productivity and collaboration. Started in Australia, they use MongoDB to help them scale globally.

The William Zola Award for Community Excellence Award: Prasad Saya

Prasad is a MongoDB Certified Developer and a natural-born mentor, who harnesses his deep curiosity about technology, and channels it into providing informative and helpful answers for his fellow developers. Active on Stack Overflow, our own Community Forums (where he has achieved the rank of Forum Elder), and other technical communities such as JavaRanch, Prasad is always there with a thorough understanding of the problem, and a detailed answer to get folks going on the right path.

Unbound Award: Cue Health

Cue Health is a healthcare technology company pioneering the digital transformation of personalized health information, beginning with diagnostics. Cue Health's offering combines breakthrough science with connected software solutions that makes it easy for healthcare providers, enterprises, and individuals to manage real-time and actionable health information, offering easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. The company chose MongoDB Atlas, Search and Realm Sync to power its Cue Health App.

Cutting Edge Award: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that serves a diversified client base of corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals and holds offices in major financial centers worldwide. Over the past 10 years, MongoDB and Goldman Sachs have had a strong engineering collaboration. Together, we have worked to ensure that MongoDB Core Server and Atlas have product capabilities that enable their use in regulated environments, without compromising the developer experience. Goldman Sachs expanded its utilization of Atlas in FY'22, growing both existing and new Consumer and Transaction Banking use cases across the firm; their utilization of cloud solutions and their forward-thinking, cloud-based approach to deploying next generation banking applications represents a cutting edge approach and serves as a model for the financial services industry.

Judges' Choice Award: Getir

Ultrafast grocery delivery pioneer Getir has revolutionized last-mile grocery delivery with its 10-minute grocery delivery proposition, making thousands of everyday items available within minutes. The company originally built its core grocery delivery platform on MongoDB Community and migrated to Atlas. Getir achieved superior performance and reliability, regardless of spikes in traffic during the Covid-19 pandemic, and also relied on Atlas's always-on, multi-region clusters for 99.995% uptime during its critical U.S. launch. Getir utilizes almost 350 clusters, deployed across projects to cover each aspect of its product with a microservice to create incredible resilience across global markets and timezones. In the past 12 months, Getir has scaled successfully across geographies with minimal downtime due to this approach.

Seamless Migration Award: Truist

Banks struggle to keep up with the digital natives and neobanks but Truist's Consumer Tech organization is striving to set an example of how major banks can compete in the digital world. In order for their Client Availability Layer platform, or CAL, to consolidate terabytes of customer data from the heritage system of records into a highly available and scalable operational data layer from scratch to provide uptime to digital applications, the platform required modern technology for support. The team decided to implement MongoDB on AWS Outpost as a resilient and secure option to align to the maturing cloud strategy at the bank, which has allowed CAL to open new doors to support new, complex digital banking needs.

Certified Professional of the Year Award: Mohit Talniya

Mohit Talniya works with PeerIslands, a boutique MongoDB SI based out of the Cayman Islands. He is passionate about building cloud-native applications, solving technical challenges, MongoDB and cryptocurrency. As a certified MongoDB developer, Mohit has worked with MongoDB teams on critical, time sensitive projects, including a mission-critical real-time data migration and building a MongoDB persistence layer for an open-source OAuth framework. He loves playing ping-pong and cricket in his spare time.

