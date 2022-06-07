Stratus, a Global Leader in Brand Implementation and Facilities Services, Adds Bryan Hartnett as COO

MENTOR, Ohio, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus (or "the Company"), a market-leading asset-light facilities services provider, announced today that Bryan Hartnett has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. He replaces former COO Dave Walters, who recently retired from Stratus.

"We are pleased to welcome Bryan, a seasoned executive who has deep experience in facilities services and an outstanding track record of driving best-in-class operations and client satisfaction," said Tim Eippert, founder and CEO of Stratus. "We believe Bryan's addition to our executive management team will help us accelerate our strong track record of organic and inorganic growth. I'd also like to personally thank Dave for his many years of dedicated service to Stratus, and wish him the very best in his retirement."

Mr. Hartnett joins Stratus from Vixxo, an integrated facilities management company, where he served as SVP of Customer Operations after a decade as President of the East Division. Prior to Vixxo, Mr. Hartnett was CEO and founder of National DCP, a company supporting franchisees of Dunkin' Brands. Previously he was COO of Dunkin' Donuts N.E. Distribution Center, a regional purchasing and distribution cooperative serving 2,500 Dunkin' Donuts franchise locations. Mr. Hartnett began his career in public accounting.

"I am thrilled to join Stratus during this exciting period in the Company's evolution," said Mr. Hartnett. "Across all sectors, our clients are looking for innovative solutions to attract consumers in a competitive market. Stratus' reputation of partnering with blue-chip clients to deliver creative branding solutions and facility maintenance services are second to none. I look forward to working with Tim and the entire Stratus team to expand our offerings and explore new ways to better serve our clients."

