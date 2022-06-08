IAB Tech Lab Expands Open Measurement SDK to Connected TV

Open Measurement SDK Goes 'Cross Screen' Providing Consistent Video Advertising Measurement Everywhere

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab, the digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced today that its Open Measurement SDK (OM SDK) will be made available on Connected TV (CTV) starting in Q3. One of the most widely adopted solutions from Tech Lab, OM SDK gives advertisers flexibility and choice in the verification solutions from their preferred providers by making it easier for publishers to integrate one SDK and enable ad verification with all verification vendors. Currently, OM SDK is available for iOS, Android, and web browsers. The CTV expansion will bring consistent video viewability measurement signals to CTV platforms.

By releasing OM SDK for CTV to support impression and viewability measurement, specifically on tvOS and Android TV, IAB Tech Lab is continuing its mission to develop products that bring consistency and transparency to the industry and help to streamline the transition of ad dollars from linear TV to CTV. The new SDK includes the standardized Open Measurement signals buyers have become accustomed to, such as screen and ad geometry, obstruction measurement, viewable impressions, and quartile measurement. Specifically, it adds new signals relevant to CTV viewability measurement, including signaling if the TV is off as well as last user activity within an app, to determine that the user is watching and the ad is playing on TV.

"Buyers need consistent and standardized cross screen viewability measurement to feel confident that their ads are being seen," said Shailley Singh, SVP, Product, IAB Tech Lab. "With the growth of CTV, it was a critical next step to develop Open Measurement SDK for supporting CTV specific viewability signals in an established and standardized manner. The tvOS and Android TV SDKs are the first two platforms, and we plan to continuously add more CTV devices and platforms in the near future."

"OM SDK has dramatically reduced fragmentation by standardizing measurement across mobile apps and web video, but with the growth of CTV, it's become critical to ensure measurement for this platform is also consistent and standardized," said Joe Barone, Managing Partner, Brand Safety Americas at GroupM. "By expanding OM SDK to CTV, IAB Tech Lab is eliminating a key obstacle to continued growth in streaming investment."

OM SDK will be one of many solutions discussed during IAB Tech Lab Summit: Transcend on June 9th. It will be available to download in Q3 from IAB Tech Lab Tools portal https://tools.iabtechlab.com . To sign up for our dedicated webinar and learn more about Open Measurement SDK, please visit https://iabtechlab.com/event/open-measurement-enters-ctv/ .

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com .

