Republic Capital Group Congratulates Adams Chetwood Wealth Management Group on New Partner

NEW YORK, HOUSTON and DALLAS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, a firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth and asset management communities, is today congratulating its client, Chetwood Wealth Management and Allworth Financial Group on the announcement of their new partnership.

Adams Chetwood specializes in providing comprehensive fiduciary retirement planning, client-focused investment management, and forward-thinking estate planning recommendations for individuals and families. In less than 10 years, Adams Chetwood has grown to over $300 million in assets under management and to serve approximately 210 clients throughout North Carolina and the greater Southeastern United States.

"After interviewing hundreds of firms, and with 21 acquisitions in four years, we understand just how important cultural alignment is," said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Scott Hanson. "With their emphasis on family, caring for clients in every way money impacts them, and their passion for orphan care, the addition of Eric Chetwood and his outstanding team of professionals to Allworth Financial checks every box necessary for a long and rewarding partnership."

"Not only are we excited to be expanding into the North Carolina market," said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Pat McClain, "we are grateful to the team at Republic Capital Group for introducing us to a firm that has both an established history of growth and a culture that closely aligns with what we've built at Allworth."

Allworth Financial, with $15 billion in AUA, clients in all 50 states, and offices in every region of the country, was founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California. The firm once again earned the National Business Research Institute's Circle of Excellence award for client satisfaction in 2021, which ranks it among the most-admired wealth management brands in America.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group, led by John Langston and Peter Nesvold, specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, Asset and Wealth Management communities. Republic Capital Group serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders.

Learn more about Republic Capital Group at www.republiccapgroup.com or email admin@republiccapgroup.com.

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

