Thinkific Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC) is pleased to announce results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 8, 2022.

At the Meeting, the Shareholders set the number of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year at 9. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Votes For

Votes Against

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

579,826,741

99.99%

31,472

0.01%

By resolution passed by ballot vote, the seven nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2022, were elected. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set forth below:

 

Board of Directors

 

 

Votes For

 

 

Votes Withheld

 


Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Greg Smith

579,812,238

99.99%

45,975

0.01%

Braden Fraser Hall

579,551,763

99.95%

306,450

0.05%

Lisa Shields

579,817,835

99.99%

40,378

0.01%

Brandon Nussey

577,710,518

99.63%

2,147,695

0.37%

Katie May

579,625,930

99.96%

232,283

0.04%

Steve Krenzer

579,801,359

99.99%

56,854

0.01%

Melanie Kalemba

579,725,256

99.98%

132,957

0.02%

The next item of business at the Meeting was to appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. By resolution passed by ballot vote, KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.  The results of the vote are set forth below:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

579,874,253

99.99%

36,561

0.01%

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our Platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinkific-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301564377.html

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.