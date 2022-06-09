Brand Insights and Strategy Expert, Laurie Visee, Joins Basis as Head of US Quantitative Offering

CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basis, a global insight consultancy headquartered in London – also having established highly successful offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago – is looking to further expand its ambitious growth in the United States to support clients and internal teams.

To serve these growth efforts, Basis has hired brand insights and strategy expert Laurie Visee as Head of U.S. Quantitative Offering. Visee most recently held the position of Partner at Hall & Partners, an insight agency specializing in brand strategy, brand performance measurement, and campaign performance research. She has worked in insights for more than 20 years, working with clients across industries and audiences to answer their strategic questions and help drive their businesses forward.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Basis at such an exciting time," Visse said. "The chance to be a part of a strategic agency that pushes boundaries on how to design and leverage research is inspirational and aligns with my own beliefs and passion for uncovering insights. The Basis team is an amazing group of people from different backgrounds and specialties that are dedicated to delivering the very best, ensuring we're helping our clients thrive."

Katie Buckley, Managing Partner of Basis in the US, said: "We are ecstatic that Laurie has joined the team. Over the past few years, we've experienced high levels of growth and want to continue to offer the most thoughtful and strategic guidance to our clients. Bringing Laurie on enables us to do that with ambition and confidence and continued added value for our clients.

About Basis

Basis, an independent insight consultancy, headquartered in London, with offices in LA and New York and Chicago.

It delivers custom qual and quant, ad hoc and tracking solutions for clients across a wide range of sectors and audiences, including media, entertainment, arts, retail, financial services, professional services, CPG, fashion and health.

