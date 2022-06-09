Invoca Selected as 2022 Customer Contact Week Finalist for Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year

Customer Contact Week's (CCW) 2022 Excellence Awards names Invoca a finalist for Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year, honoring SaaS solutions that help practitioners achieve their goal of frictionless, end-to-end experiences

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the leader in conversation intelligence for revenue teams, has been selected as a finalist in the Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year by Customer Contact Week (CCW), the world's largest customer contact event series. Each year, the CCW Excellence Awards recognize the most innovative companies and top-performing executives for their extraordinary contributions to the customer contact profession. This year's nominees were reviewed by a judging panel of nearly 30 professionals across industries, including technology, retail, financial services and more.

Invoca logo (PRNewsfoto/Invoca) (PRNewswire)

CCW recognizes Invoca as a provider that facilitates seamless customer engagement within their preferred channel at their convenience. The Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year category awards a SaaS solution that helps practitioners achieve their goal of a frictionless, end-to-end experience. Winners are evaluated based on their ability to drive client success via synchronizing multiple channels into a customer-centric experience, reducing customer friction, and driving first contact resolution which results in broader contact center KPI improvements (CSAT, NPS, CES).

"We're honored to be selected as a finalist for the Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year by CCW", said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "This recognition further validates our breakout year of record growth , our cemented position as the clear market leader in conversation intelligence, and our strong commitment to our customers' success."

Delegates attending CCW Vegas from June 20-23, 2022, are invited to learn more by attending in-person activities:

Join the Think Tank , an industry-specific, scenario-based, interactive peer-to-peer discussion led by expert executives Mark Roblez , Director of Call Center Operations at MoneySolver, and Tom Phillips, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Invoca on Thursday, June 23 from 1:45 PM - 2:30 PM PT . , an industry-specific, scenario-based, interactive peer-to-peer discussion led by expert executives, Director of Call Center Operations at MoneySolver, andProduct Marketing Manager at Invoca onfrom

Visit Invoca's booth #827 to learn more about Invoca's leading AI-powered conversation intelligence.

From marketing and sales to eCommerce and customer experience, Invoca enables revenue teams to create better buying experiences, drive more leads, and increase revenue. With Invoca, customers are able to automatically QA 100% of customer calls and personalize customer conversations with real-time caller intent. Invoca was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ : Conversation Intelligence: Sales And Marketing, Q4 2021 report and the company received the top score possible in 13 of 24 criteria, including product and technology innovation roadmap, ease of use, market approach and performance, and integrations.

Invoca's customer base spans leading B2C brands in considered purchase industries, including automotive, real estate, financial services, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, retail, and home services industries. With Invoca, these businesses can track pre-call website interactions to uncover digital intent — such as the product interest, shopping cart contents, and search keywords — and use that data to optimize call routing, provide contextual data to agents to improve call handling efficiency, and improve digital self-service with analytics on why and when consumers call for assistance.

CCW Excellence Award winners will be announced at the CCW Excellence Awards Gala , Tuesday, June 21st at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas during the CCW flagship event .

More Information:

https://www.customercontactweekdigital.com/events-customercontactweekawards/2022-award-finalists Learn more about the CCW Excellence Awards and review the full list of 2022 finalists:

https://www.invoca.com/customers See the results you can get with Invoca's award-winning conversation intelligence:

https://www.invoca.com/company/careers Join the Invoca team today, we're hiring!

About Invoca

Invoca is the leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams that enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

About CCW

Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. With an optimized balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. In 2018, we introduced our new look as Customer Contact Week. CCW brings together 3,000+ attendees, 200+ expert speakers, 150+ solution providers, for four days of learning, networking, brainstorming & innovating at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice (CMP) - a complete research, marketing and business development partner, and resource hub to the customer management sector.

About the Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice is a complete research, marketing and business development partner, and resource hub to the customer management sector. Through live events like CCW, online event communities like CCW Digital, and leading industry research like CMP Research, CMP helps enable better navigation of the industry's biggest trends, drivers and innovation. Simply put, the Customer Management Practice develops customer management rockstars, and helps turn customers into raving fans.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invoca