Leading eVisit Care Delivery Platform Wins Digital Health Award

PHOENIX, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit , the leading enterprise care delivery platform built for modern health systems and hospitals, has been recognized with a Digital Health Award winning silver for the Connected Digital Health: Telehealth/Remote Patient Monitoring category in the 24th bi-annual awards program.

The eVisit platform was recognized for its unique position in the marketplace as the only non-competing end-to-end virtual care platform specifically designed for America's hospitals and health systems to enable remote and in-person hybrid care delivery using their own providers.

"eVisit was founded seven years ago with a mission to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere and to maintain continuity of care between healthcare providers and their patients," said Bret Larsen, CEO and Co-Founder of eVisit. "The eVisit platform was created to power the remote care delivery capabilities for healthcare organizations -- not compete with them. On behalf of the entire eVisit team, we are honored to accept this Spring 2022 Digital Health Award in recognition of our distinct role in serving the U.S. healthcare system."

The eVisit Difference

Larsen co-founded eVisit after conducting in-depth clinical workflow research. His findings revealed that the national telemedicine provider networks were disrupting local healthcare infrastructure and the nation's health system by offering services that compete with existing healthcare systems. He and the eVisit team believe this approach fractures existing patient-provider relationships and negatively impacts patient outcomes.

eVisit is the only comprehensive non-competing telehealth SaaS platform designed for large hospitals and health systems in the market. Unlike the national provider network telemedicine companies, eVisit does not employ providers who offer medical services via the health plans and, therefore, does not compete directly with its customers' provider networks.

The enterprise-grade solution is a pure technology platform that is purpose-built for hospitals and health systems. Since its inception, eVisit has evolved to become a leader in enhancing access to care, helping its customers craft excellent consumer experiences by leveraging its platform to streamline everything from care navigation and care delivery to new patient engagements. It is this commitment to simplifying healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere that has also earned eVisit the solo Leader position in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, as well as recognition by Gartner® in its Market Guide for Virtual Care solutions.

About the Digital Health Awards Program:

Each year the Digital Health Awards honors the best digital health resources developed for consumers and health professionals. The awards program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), a clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Because of the dynamic nature of digital health, the competition is held twice each year — spring and fall. The Digital Health Awards is an extension of the HIRC's National Health Information Awards , the largest program of its kind in the United States.

About eVisit

eVisit is the only end-to-end, fully integrated, enterprise care delivery platform built for health systems and hospitals. It delivers innovative consumer experiences in care navigation, care delivery, and care engagement, improving margins at scale without sacrificing quality. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Phoenix, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. eVisit is the only Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, and is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy of the Forrester Report here and the Gartner Report here . For more information, visit evisit.com .

