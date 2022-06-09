REALOGY COMPLETES TRANSFORMATION TO ANYWHERE(SM)

On a strategic mission to meet consumers wherever they are in the home buying and selling journey, Anywhere rebrand represents the company's unique advantages and future ambitions

Anywhere shares now trade on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "HOUS"

MADISON, N.J. , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced the completion of the corporate rebrand. Shares of the company's common stock began trading this morning on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol, "HOUS". No action is required by AnywhereSM shareholders regarding the name or ticker change, and the company's CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Rings The Opening Bell®. The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), today, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in celebration of its rebrand from Realogy, signaling its commitment to transforming the real estate transaction to create a better experience for all home buyers and sellers, anywhere. To honor the occasion, Ryan Schneider, President and CEO, joined by Chris Taylor, Vice President, NYSE Head of Listings and Services, rings The Opening Bell®. Photo Credit: NYSE (PRNewswire)

Home to renowned real estate brands, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures, the Anywhere rebrand reflects a broader strategic shift for the company, which executives laid out during an Investor Day event last month. Leveraging its leading position in business segments that comprise nearly every aspect of the real estate transaction, the company has placed a strong emphasis on building a more simplified, digitized, and integrated home buying and selling experience for any consumer, anywhere.

"At Anywhere, we intend to further leverage our unique advantages – powerful agent network, leading brands, scaled core services, deep technology and data, and strong financial flexibility – to meaningfully transform one of life's most important and complex transactions," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. "The new Anywhere brand more boldly reflects our core purpose and company culture, and together with our trusted agents and franchise owners, we look to execute an agent-centric strategy that benefits all consumers, no matter where they may be in their home buying or selling journey."

The Anywhere rebrand modernizes the look and feel of one of the industry's leading real estate parent companies. The new logo features a memorable icon inspired by an eight-stroke asterisk, a nod to the depth of the organization, that has been modified as a sun rising above a home's roofline, symbolizing the potential that comes with a new day. The deep midnight blue and vibrant orange brand colors evoke the vast opportunity, hope, and illumination Anywhere will bring to the consumer experience. As part of today's launch, Anywhere debuted a new enterprise website, anywhere.re, which showcases the company's businesses, brands, and commitments, including product and technology, integrity, and people-first culture, which all combine to realize the company's purpose: empowering everyone's next move.

The Anywhere naming and brand development was led by multidisciplinary San Francisco-based design firm, Hybrid Design. For more information, please visit anywhere.re and sign up for alerts at ir.anywhere.re. Follow Anywhere on social media by visiting its LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

About AnywhereSM

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is on a mission to empower everyone's next move. Home to some of the most recognized brands in real estate – Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® – the AnywhereSM portfolio includes franchise and brokerage operations as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and nationally scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures. Supporting approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021, Anywhere is focused on simplifying, digitizing, and integrating the real estate transaction for all consumers, no matter where they may be in their home buying and selling journey. With innovative products and technology, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,400 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to those set forth under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Anywhere's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (filed under the company's former name, Realogy Holdings Corp.) and the company's other filings made from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by the company and its businesses generally. The company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts: Media Contacts:



Alicia Swift Trey Sarten (973) 407-4669 (973) 407-2162 alicia.swift@realogy.com trey.sarten@realogy.com



Danielle Kloeblen Wyatt Jefferies (973) 407-2148 (973) 407-5742 danielle.kloeblen@realogy.com wyatt.jeffereies@realogy.com

Anywhere RE Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.