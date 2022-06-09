Tanla, Kore.ai forge exclusive partnership to offer Conversational AI Solutions

Strategic partnership to revolutionize business communication for enterprise-customer interactions with the power of conversational AI.

HYDERABAD, India and ORLANDO, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanla, a leading global CPaaS provider, and Kore.ai, the world's leading enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company, today announced an exclusive partnership in five countries – India, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines. This partnership is a momentous step forward in offering enterprises and brands the ability to upraise the digital experiences of their key stakeholders: customers, partners, and employees through best-in-class conversational artificial intelligence (AI) based Natural Language Processing (NLP) system. For the users, this effectively translates into digital interactions truly becoming intuitive and meaningful.

Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms Magic Quadrant 2022, Kore.ai offers an enterprise-grade, end-to-end, no-code conversational AI platform and AI-first solutions that serve as a secure foundation for enterprises to design, build, test, host, deploy and manage virtual assistants, process assistants and conversational digital applications for optimized customer, employee and agent experiences across voice and digital channels. The Kore.ai Experience Optimization Platform (XO) supports on-prem and cloud deployments for more than 35 channels in 100 languages. Kore.ai also brings with it an experienced and dedicated team to jointly accelerate product development and go-to-market (GTM) with Tanla in India and other focus geographies.

Tanla is an industry leader in CPaaS, serving marquee clients across all major industries and transforming the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. It touches over a billion lives with its purpose "EC*2" i.e., "shaping the world of trusted digital experiences to empower consumers and enable companies." Tanla's Wisely platform is an embodiment of a step towards this purpose. Co-developed with Microsoft, Wisely is the world's first blockchain-powered cloud-based platform that connects enterprises and suppliers through a secure 'express route', ensuring complete transparency and a single source of truth that results in immutable audit trails and zero dispute settlements. Gartner has recognized Tanla in the 2021 CPaaS Competitive landscape based on a combination of prominence and the unique features of Wisely.

The conversational AI market is growing at a rate of approximately 21% CAGR (source: Market Digits) while the Indian market itself is expected to grow at a rate of 25% CAGR (source: Gartner, Expert Interview). This outlook presents a huge growth opportunity in the conversational space.

Tanla's rich communication portfolio and a strong customer base coupled with Kore.ai's conversational AI capabilities and large development organization will position the duo as a leader, enabling enterprises to deliver advanced, highly intelligent, and personalized experiences to their customers across their brand's digital touchpoints.

Commenting on the partnership, Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai said, "Enterprises are looking for technologies that help them create extraordinary customer and employee experiences, which positively impact business outcomes. Through this partnership, Tanla and Kore.ai will jointly offer a first-of-its-kind customer engagement platform offering conversation-first experiences that can automate and optimize voice and chat interactions across multiple channels, languages, and regions, while retaining the human touch all through. We are thrilled to work with a partner like Tanla that will help us advance our vision of creating extraordinary customer, employee, and agent experiences."

Today's enterprises require a conversational AI provider, a channel delivery partner, a marketing partner to promote the intelligent virtual assistant, and a separate implementation partner to be able to set up effective conversational bot support. However, with the coming together of Tanla and Kore.ai, enterprises will be able to leverage their end-to-end capabilities and consultative support without having to go through multiple stops and partners. Some notable advantages of this also include access to a no-code virtual assistant development platform, an implementation team, omnichannel communication, campaign management for marketing, advanced analytics, and much more to support enterprises with unparalleled end-to-end ownership and quality assurance.

"The Tanla – Kore.ai business partnership is a key milestone in our pursuit to provide best-in-class next-gen solutions to our enterprise customers. This partnership will provide cutting-edge AI solutions on Wisely Platform to help clients realize the value of truly omnichannel digital customer experiences," said Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited.

Tanla and Kore.ai are confident that this collaboration will usher in a new era of automated and seamless digital communication that will elevate customer experience to new heights while helping enterprises build a better relationship with their customers.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a global leader in the conversational AI-first platform and solutions helping enterprises automate business interactions to deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers, employees, and contact center agents. More than 200 Fortune 2000 companies trust Kore.ai's experience optimization (XO) platform and technology to automate their business interactions for over 100 million users worldwide to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Kore.ai has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts and ensures the success of its customers through a growing team headquartered in Orlando with offices in India, the UK, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit kore.ai to learn more.

About Tanla

Tanla Platforms Limited transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, it processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 63% of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through Trubloq, making it the world's largest Blockchain use case. Wisely, our patented enterprise-grade platform offers private, secure, and trusted experiences for enterprises and mobile carriers. Tanla Platforms Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad. Tanla is listed on two national exchanges, the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790) and included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, Nifty Alpha FTSE Russell and MSCI. Visit www.tanla.com to know more.

