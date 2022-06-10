Olshan Recognized by The Legal 500 US 2022 as a Leading Law Firm in Shareholder Activism (Tier 1) with Seven Attorneys Ranked, and in Advertising with Three Attorneys Ranked

Olshan Recognized by The Legal 500 US 2022 as a Leading Law Firm in Shareholder Activism (Tier 1) with Seven Attorneys Ranked, and in Advertising with Three Attorneys Ranked

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP announced that the firm has been recognized by The Legal 500 US in its 2022 edition as a Leading Law Firm. The Shareholder Activism practice has been ranked as a Tier One practice, a position it has held since the rankings' inception, including seven of the practice's attorneys. The Advertising practice has also again been ranked along with three attorneys. The rankings are based on feedback from clients, peers and The Legal 500's independent research.

It is notable that once again, The Legal 500 only ranked five attorneys in the nation as "Leading Lawyers" in the area of Shareholder Activism – Advice to Shareholders, and that three of them are Olshan partners. Client testimonials are expansive, noting that, "The Olshan team brings both deep and broad experience in the activist space. They are thoughtful, creative, and extremely responsive."

The firm has also been ranked as a Tier 3 Leading Firm in Advertising and Marketing: Transactional and Regulatory, with chair Andrew Lustigman and partner Tamara Carmichael named as "Recommended Lawyers" and partner Scott Shaffer recognized as a "Key Lawyer." Client testimonials note that the team is, "…efficient, thorough, and highly professional."

To view the full details of Olshan's rankings in the 2022 edition of The Legal 500 US, please see Olshan or Legal 500 US 2022.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

