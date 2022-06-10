SUSAN G. KOMEN® 3-DAY RETURNS IN 2022

Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, and San Diego to Host Thousands of Susan G. Komen Supporters Walking to Help End Breast Cancer

DALLAS, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, has announced the return of its annual Susan G. Komen 3-Day® Series in four major cities. The 3-Day is a 60-mile walk for participants committed to coming together to end breast cancer and save lives.

The event brings together thousands of dedicated women and men, who take on the challenge to raise funds and walk 60 miles to support Komen's mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs of our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Participants of the 3-Day include breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, friends, family and other supporters.

This year, the 3-Day events will be held in Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth and San Diego.

The schedule is:

New England (Boston) – August 26-28, 2022

Chicago – September 16-18, 2022

Dallas/Fort Worth – November 4-6, 2022

San Diego – November 18-20, 2022

"We're thrilled to be back in four cities with this life-changing series after having to postpone due to the pandemic," said Paula Schneider, President and CEO of Susan G. Komen. "Last year, we were able to safely host one 3-Day event in San Diego, and we are excited to announce that we are back with an entire series in four major cities."

Participants raise a minimum of $2,300 and walk an average of 20 miles a day for three consecutive days, educating tens of thousands of people about breast health and raising funds to help support breast cancer research, patient care and community outreach programs.

"This event annually brings people who unite together for one cause – to see a world without breast cancer," said Schneider. "There are so many individuals that continued to train and fundraise for the past two years waiting for this moment where we can finally come together."

"The three-day journey is the climax of a year-long commitment to train and raise critical funds that are vital to helping us to find new discoveries for breast cancer, provide much-needed support to individuals facing breast cancer, make long-lasting policy changes and unify our breast cancer community," said Schneider.

The Susan G. Komen 3-Day experience will begin with an inspiring Opening Ceremony, two impactful nights together as a community, culminating on the final day after finishing 60 miles of walking with a celebratory Closing Ceremony.

The event brings together supporters from all walks of life each year to register, commit and participate in a weekend full of honoring the memories of friends and family as well as lifting up breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer in the 3-Day community.

With more than 17,769,720 miles walked and $875 million raised since its inception, the Susan G. Komen 3-Day continues to inspire and strengthen the breast cancer community with its commitment to funding, research and education for survivors and co-survivors.

Walkers converge on each city with personal stories of triumph and survival with the goal of accomplishing the 60-mile challenge year after year.

For more information on the 2022 Komen 3-Day Series, including the full event schedule and registration process, visit www.The3Day.org.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

Susan G. Komen 3-Day®

The Susan G. Komen 3-Day® is a 60-mile walk people committed to going the distance to end breast cancer. Participants raise a minimum of $2,300 and walk an average of 20 miles a day for three consecutive days, educating their communities about breast health and raising funds to help support breast cancer research, community health, patient care and advocacy. It's a big commitment, but it's totally worth it. Since 2003, the Komen 3-Day has raised more than $875 million. The net proceeds raised by the Susan G. Komen 3-Day help Komen save lives and end breast cancer through breakthrough research and support to people facing breast cancer now by providing access to screening, treatment assistance, patient navigation and education.

Sponsored by Bank of America, the 2022 3-Day Series includes four events in New England (August 26–28), Chicago (September 16–18), Dallas/Fort Worth (November 4–6), and San Diego (November 18–20).

Please visit www.The3Day.org or call 800-996-3DAY for more information. Connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/The3Day, Twitter @The3Day and Instagram @Komen3Day.

CONTACT: Deb Song, dsong@komen.org

