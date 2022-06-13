Cheers to New Dads: Miller Lite Announces 'Beer Registry' to Fuel Dadhood Celebrations This Father's Day

Country music star and expecting dad Luke Combs partners with Miller Lite to launch the registry for soon-to-be fathers, packed with Miller Lite products and the exclusive Miller Lite Beer Bond

CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parenthood has always been something to celebrate and while there's plenty of showers and festivities, we all know new dads are secretly dreaming of what they really want to celebrate with – beer. That's why this Father's Day, Miller Lite is delivering its own beautiful, bundle of joy to fuel fatherhood initiations across the country: the Miller Lite Beer Registry — the first-ever beer registry made just for soon-to-be dads!

The registry offers the one thing new dads really want, and nothing else: beer! Filled with endless Miller Lite possibilities like six packs and tall boys, the Beer Registry is every beer-loving, new dad's dream (and it's ridiculously simple). Just sign up online, select a wish list, then let friends and family stock your fridge and future with every type of Miller Lite imaginable.

The Miller Lite Beer Registry will also be the exclusive spot to purchase the first-ever Miller Lite drinking experience in the future with the Miller Lite Beer Bond! Designed to give the gift of Miller Time in 21 years, the Beer Bond is a non-binding, realistic contract fellow beer-lovers can gift to soon-to-be dads, promising them tasty pilsners in 2043 or later.

"Dads are some of our favorite people to celebrate, especially on Father's Day, and we wanted to make sure the initiation of those soon-to-be dads was done in a way that they would appreciate," said Elizabeth Hitch, senior director of marketing for Miller Lite. "As a continuation of our season-long celebration of beer, the Miller Lite Beer Registry sets new dads up with the only gift they really need, beer."

To launch the Miller Lite Beer Registry, the brand partnered with country music star, Miller Lite superfan and new dad-to-be, Luke Combs, to show his enthusiasm for his first Father's Day and the Miller Lite Beer Registry on social media.

"I've always embraced life's biggest moments with my friends and family over a Miller Lite, in fact, I share one every night with my fans on stage. As a soon-to-be dad, which might be the single greatest moment of my life, next to marrying my best friend, I'm ready to celebrate! I can think of no better way to help me and new parents everywhere 'cheers' this moment than with the new Miller Lite Beer Registry they created. This is a pretty cool idea, and I'm glad you get to hear about it from me and my friends at Miller Lite."

The Miller Lite Beer Registry will launch June 13 at 9 a.m. ET at www.BeerRegistry.com. The limited-edition Miller Lite Beer Bonds will be available for purchase in two forms – a $15 pre-framed edition and $5 frameless edition – while supplies last through daily website product drops between June 13 – June 17. For more information, please visit www.BeerRegistry.com.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/Molsoncoors or Instagram and Twitter with @MolsonCoors.

