OFS Announces Sherpa CMS™ ADSS Cable Management System

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber Connect 2022, Booth 205 - OFS is pleased to announce the development of the Sherpa CMS ADSS (all-electric, self-supporting) Cable Management System. Sherpa is a patent-pending, industry-first dielectric system enabling the attachment of drop cables to ADSS trunk cables or ADSS trunk cables to electrical neutrals.

As fiber network builders expand in rural areas and in municipalities around the country, many have selected ADSS cable as the main deployment method due to its reliability and speed of installation. Until this point, ADSS cables have not been used to also manage drop cables.

"The Sherpa CMS system enables drop cables to use the same pole attachment as the trunk cable, potentially reducing make-ready and pole attachment costs, reducing visual footprint, while preserving the reliability and fast installation of ADSS cables," said Mark Boxer, Technical Manager, Solutions and Applications Engineering for OFS.

The Sherpa CMS system will also be available in configurations that can be used to attach ADSS cables to electrical neutrals in those areas where maintaining ground clearance can be a challenge.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx) and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

