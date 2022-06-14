Newport Healthcare Celebrates Pride Month with The Trevor Project

Leading Teen & Young Adult Mental Health Treatment Provider Renews Support & Completes Employee Training

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, Newport Healthcare is celebrating Pride Month and ongoing allyship with the LGBTQ community through Corporate Partnership with The Trevor Project , the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people. Newport Healthcare has also completed The Trevor Project's in-depth Ally Training program, led by Trevor's public education team, that was rolled out to more than 1,900 employees.

According to The Trevor Project's 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health , 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, and nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youth attempted suicide. Sadly, 60% of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it.

"Our nation is in the midst of a youth mental health crisis and our LGBTQ youth are struggling at exponentially higher rates," said Joe Procopio, CEO of Newport Healthcare. "Our work with The Trevor Project affirms our commitment to this community, to supporting their mental health needs with educated clinicians and an inclusive treatment environment, and financially supporting the efforts of The Trevor Project's critical mission to end LGBTQ youth suicide."

Newport worked closely with The Trevor Project and hosted tailored trainings for staff and clinicians that covered essential, informed principles for working with LGBTQ young people. These trainings are required of every employee to ensure a culture of allyship for Newport's LGBTQ clients, as well as with their LGBTQ colleagues.

Newport Healthcare's nationwide treatment programs serve individuals ages 12-27 who are struggling with trauma, depression, anxiety, and co-occurring eating disorder or substance use issues. According to data from The Trevor Project, 73% of LGBTQ youth report experiencing symptoms of anxiety and 58% experience symptoms of depression. Additionally, LGBTQ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their straight, cisgender peers, and are at significantly increased risk for suicide because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society.

The Trevor Project works to save young LGBTQ lives by providing support through free and confidential crisis intervention programs via a 24/7 phone lifeline, chat, and text services. The organization also runs TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operates innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.

To learn more about Newport Healthcare's treatment programs , approach , or successful outcomes , or for mental health resources , visit NewportHealthcare.com

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach with individualized, integrated programs that combine clinical and experiential therapies with academic or career support. Newport's nationwide residential and outpatient treatment programs bring teens and young adults from self-destruction to self-esteem, addressing the underlying causes of high-risk behavior from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide.

