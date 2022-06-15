Arizona Voters' Agenda: Voters Believe Tax Burden is Low and Prefer Investing Surplus in Critical Infrastructure Over Cutting Taxes

Big Question for Candidates: "What do you think the state should do with the growing surplus?"

PHOENIX, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of the education issues important to voters earlier this week, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) today released its economic and inflation findings as part of their ongoing reveal of the Arizona Voters' Agenda, which identifies what likely voters in the general election want to hear about from candidates as they campaign for their votes.

Center for the Future of Arizona (PRNewswire)

The survey findings demonstrate that voters care the most about supporting Arizona's long-term economic growth, increasing job creation and business investment, and addressing inflation.They also believe that our relative tax burden is low and would prefer to invest surplus money rather than cutting taxes.

"Education and our long-term economic growth are inextricably linked.So, it was only natural to release our economic findings the same week as our education results," explained Dr. Sybil Francis, President & CEO of CFA. "Our research shows that voters care about our long-term economic growth and understand the relationship between robust funding for education and our state's future prosperity – not only do they want to invest in education, but they would also prefer increased investment over cutting taxes."

In all, 82% of likely voters agreed with the following statement, "Economists forecast Arizona will have a $4 billion budget surplus over the next three years. Instead of continuing to cut taxes, we should be increasing funding for education, public safety, roads, and other critical investments that will boost our long-term economic growth." Support included 70% of Republicans, 93% of independent/unaffiliated voters, and 95% of Democrats.

A sizable 84% of the electorate also believes, "When you compare Arizona to other states across the country, our tax burden is relatively low. Everyone should pay their fair share of taxes to ensure that the state can continue to meet its core obligations."This statement is supported by 78% of Republicans, 90% of independent/unaffiliated voters, and 92% of Democrats.

"When it comes to the future of Arizona's economy, voters prioritize investment in education, public safety, and other essential needs while ensuring taxpayers are contributing their fair share," said Dr. Francis.

