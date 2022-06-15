CIRCA RESORT & CASINO REVEALS VEGAS VICKIE NFT COLLECTIONS

Utility NFT to Offer Real World Perks, Including Entry to Circa's Summer Bash, the First Vegas Party Exclusive to NFT Holders

LAS VEGAS , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Downtown Las Vegas' Circa Resort & Casino is rolling out the neon carpet for future holders of its Vegas Vickie NFT. The minting of this utility NFT will take place soon and launch with four original collections by prolific artist Jason "Borbay" Borbet of the iconic kicking cowgirl neon sign, Vegas Vickie. In addition to owning these distinctive digital collectibles, benefits include access to fun-filled VIP experiences at Circa including an invitation to Vegas' first event exclusively for NFT holders, the Vegas Vickie NFT Summer Bash, August 1-3.

Featuring four unique collections, each tier of the Vegas Vickie NFT will showcase the 26-ft. tall blonde cowgirl in various styles. This will range from the 1/1 sole digital copy of Borbay's original painting plus a glass print of the work; 54 iterations of Vegas Vickie that resemble a full deck of cards (jokers are always wild!); 250 versions inspired by slot machine icons; and 2,500 works designed to emulate a poker chip.

Not only will the holders of the Vegas Vickie NFT possess a piece of timeless history, they also will be able to participate in a variety of perks at Circa and become eligible for ongoing gamification. Every level of NFT holder will be invited to party it up at the Vegas Vickie NFT Summer Bash celebration. This three-day getaway will be filled with surprises and activations, including a party at Circa's rooftop aquatheater, Stadium Swim, and an exclusive welcome bag.

"When Borbay approached us about turning Vegas Vickie into an NFT, we knew we wanted it to go beyond the digital space and have real-world benefits," said Jeff Victor, Vice President of Operations at Circa Resort & Casino. "We're excited to host the first major Vegas event exclusively for the NFT community. Our first Summer Bash is an opportunity for us to bring Vegas Vickie NFT owners together for the time of their lives and create a space where they can network and learn more about downtown Las Vegas."

Borbay said, "This Vegas Vickie NFT has been years in the making, and it's exciting to finally have a mint date secured. The Circa team has been incredibly supportive every step of the way, and to provide this level of utility in the NFT space is unparalleled. As a lifelong fan of downtown Las Vegas, I'm thrilled to be a part of this historic moment for both the NFT space and the city."

The following are the four collections of the Vegas Vickie NFT, as well as the utilities that will accompany each:

Collection One: The One and Only – A 1/1 collector's item, The One and Only is the sole digital version of the original 30" x 40" painting Borbay created over an eight-day period, which currently resides in Circa's rooftop lounge, Legacy Club. Borbay live painted this stunning work in front of Vegas Vickie herself in Circa's lobby. The winning bidder will receive the following for the Summer Bash:

Collection Two – Dealer's Choice: This show-stopping collection will feature 54 iterations of Vegas Vickie to resemble a full deck of cards, jokers included. More details on this exclusive series are to come. Holders of this collection can look forward to:

Collection Three: Neon Idol – Offered as 250 individual variations that feature slot machine symbols of Vegas Vickie, the owners of these cards will receive:

Collection Four: Off the Rack – The owners of one of these 2,500 chips will receive:

Originally designed by Charles F. Bernard, Vegas Vickie took her place on the world-famous Fremont Street Experience in 1980, welcoming visitors from the rooftop of Bob Stupak's Glitter Gulch Casino. Derek gingerly brought her down in 2016 and sent her to Las Vegas-based sign company YESCO for a multi-year refurbishment. Through research including Mr. Bernard's original drawings, great care was given to put her back to her original paint and neon color scheme. The sign now lives as a signature art piece in Circa's lobby.

Additional details on the works and other utility features will be shared in the coming weeks.

About Circa Resort & Casino

Circa Resort & Casino is an all-new integrated resort concept in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. The city's first adults-only casino-resort, the AAA Four Diamond Circa pays homage to Vegas' Golden Era through vintage design, old-school hospitality and nods to the city's history while introducing high-tech advancements and innovative amenities. The resort features upscale rooms and suites; the world's largest sportsbook; Stadium Swim, a year-round pool aqua theater; a two-story casino; Garage Mahal, a high-tech transportation hub; the luxe Legacy Club rooftop lounge; an expansive local art collection and more. Guests can indulge at original restaurant concepts including premium steaks and seafood at Barry's Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake and Make It Happen Hospitality; Pan-Asian fare at 8 East from Chef Dan Coughlin; deli classics at Saginaw's Delicatessen from restaurateur Paul Saginaw; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; and all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date.

About Borbay

Borbay's work is collected globally, and has been featured in Forbes, BBC World, Wall Street Journal Japan, Los Angeles Magazine and the New York Post. From Time Out New York Magazine naming him their Most Creative New Yorker, to having original works in the permanent Universal Hip Hop Museum collection, to his 20-year Guggenheim Series – Borbay has been circumventing the art world since 2009.

SOURCE Circa Resort & Casino