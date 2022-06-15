Sandy Watkins to become a Co-Founder of Markaaz

AUSTIN, Texas , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing fintech, Markaaz has announced this morning that Sandy Watkins has joined Markaaz as its latest co-founder. Sandy Watkins previously founded OpenLending, and subsequently served as its Chairman. Since 2021, he has served an advisor and investor in Markaaz, and Member of the Board of Directors. As a Co-Founder of Markaaz, Sandy Watkins will drive corporate development, strategic deals, and strategy, alongside its current founders and leadership team. ''We are thrilled to have Sandy as part of the founding team of Markaaz,'' says Hany Fam and Fabi Hubschmid.

Fabi Hubschmid, Hany Fam and Sandy Watkins (PRNewswire)

