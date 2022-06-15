Sangfor Ranked as Top 3 APAC Security Vendor in 2021 Gartner® Security Software Market Share Report

HONG KONG, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangfor Technologies (300454.SZ) proudly announces that it is one of the top 3 cybersecurity vendors by revenue for 2021 in the Asia Pacific region* based on the recently released Gartner Market Share: Security Software, Worldwide, 2021 report.[1] The Gartner report presents the security software revenue and market share of over 90 security software vendors across all security markets and all regions of the world.

Sangfor's security products were included in the following three security subsegments of the report:

An APAC Leader

The Market Share report reveals Sangfor's excellent results in a security market for 2021 that was worth $6.2B in total:

Top 2 vendor in APAC (combination of the above subsegments)

Top 3 vendor in APAC (all security subsegments)

61.30% revenue growth in the APAC security market

In recent years, Sangfor has pursued ambitious international expansion and deep localization strategies, with Asia Pacific the focus of attention. The region has seen a sharp increase in cyber security spending due to the growing need to protect digitally transforming businesses across various industries from cyber-attacks. Indonesia, in particular, has been on the receiving end of the most ransomware attacks in the world, and organizations are in urgent need of strengthening their network defense capabilities.

With professional teams, multiple offices, and trusted partners based in countries across the region, coupled with years of rich local experience, Sangfor is perfectly positioned to help users keep their businesses secure.

"We feel great results like these are the driving forces behind our continuous innovation and strive for excellence. Sangfor is committed to delivering users worldwide the industry's leading products and services and fulfilling our mission to make your Digital Transformation Simpler and Secure," says Kaden Zhang, President of Sangfor International Market.

Source

[1] Gartner, Inc., Market Share: Security Software, Worldwide, 2021, Shailendra Upadhyay et al., published 10 May 2022.

*The Asia Pacific region referred to in this article is a combination of Emerging Asia/Pacific, Mature Asia/Pacific, and Greater China regions in the Gartner report.

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sangfor

Sangfor Technologies is an APAC-based, global leading vendor specializing in Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and IT Infrastructure. Founded in 2000 and publicly listed since 2018 (STOCK CODE: 300454.SZ), Sangfor employs 9,500 employees, operates 60 offices, and serves more than 100,000 customers worldwide, many of them Fortune 500 companies, governmental institutions, universities, and schools. Visit us at www.sangfor.com to learn more about Sangfor's solutions and let Sangfor make your Digital Transformation Simpler and Secure.

Media Contact

Sunny Sun

+86 755 8656 0605

marketing@sangfor.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sangfor Technologies