Tequila Avión® Introduces the Avión Listening Experience, An Immersive Sonic Journey

The trailblazing brand brings a one-of-a-kind audio experience to consumers inspired by its latest release, Avión® Reserva Cristalino, with the help of Iman Shumpert

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Avión, an award-winning tequila that continues to redefine standards of quality and taste, today unveiled a new immersive audio experience that marries crystal-clear tequila and crystal-clear sound. Drawing inspiration from the global listening room phenomenon, Tequila Avión combines audio, culture and premium tequila to introduce the Avión Listening Experience – in celebration of its latest release, Avión Reserva Cristalino. The one-of-a-kind sonic journey incorporates actual sounds of the tequila-making process in Mexico to deliver a multi-sensorial tour through the craftsmanship and clarity of crystal clear Avion Cristalino tequila.

Kicking off with an invite only event series in New York City hosted by NBA player and cultural trailblazer Iman Shumpert, legendary audio engineer Danny Keith Taylor, and Carlos Andrés Ramirez of Tequila Avión, attendees are immersed in the quality of the Avión Reserva tequilas through the lens of elevated sound. Shumpert serves as host, guiding attendees through the evening while also debuting a curated playlist inspired by the experience that is also available online.

"Music has always been a safe haven for me to be my most unapologetic self and with that being said, the Avión Listening Experience is one I resonate with and is one that highlights the craft and clarity of the brand's premium tequila while adding to bliss," said Shumpert. "As Co-Curator of the Avión Listening Experience, I had the pleasure of working closely with the brand to create a one-of-a-kind audio journey that truly marries the quality of Avión Reserva Cristalino tequila."

Consumers will then have the opportunity to enjoy the Avión Listening Experience from the comfort of their own home, as Tequila Avión has created a limited-edition kit that will provide everything one needs to feel fully immersed in the sounds of the tequila-making process. This includes a modern turntable with built-in speakers and Bluetooth streaming, pressed vinyl with the curated sonic journey, a bottle of Avión Reserva Cristalino, rocks glasses and custom ice molds. The not-to-miss kits are available for purchase exclusively on ReserveBar ($295, plus shipping).

The Avión Listening Experience pressed vinyl features sounds directly from the Avión distillery and agave fields, co-curated by Keith Taylor and Ramirez. Individual tracks and compositions follow the order of the tequila-making process and truly highlight the craft in the production of the Avion Reserva Range. From the agave piña harvest, cooking and distilling, filling the barrels and finally the bottling line, each step in the process has its own unique sound.

"As someone who has had the honor of being involved in the creation of Avión Reserva Cristalino, I was thrilled to be part of the Avión Listening Experience and help to intertwine the taste of the clear liquid with the sounds of our agave, taken directly from Mexico," said Carlos Andrés Ramirez, Tequila Avión Brand Advocacy Manager. "Through the Avión Listening Experience, we're able to bring a piece of Mexico and the Avión distillery straight into people's homes, all while they sip on the highest quality tequila."

About Tequila Avión

Born from agave grown at the highest elevations in Arandas, Jalisco, and forged through the vibrancy of modern Mexico, Tequila Avión is an award-winning tequila that defines a new standard of quality and taste. Produced with fifth generation growers from among the finest Blue Weber agave, the ultra-premium tequila's distinct flavors are achieved through a combination of slow-roasting at lower temperatures to protect the natural flavors of the agave and an ultra-slow filtration process which creates an unusually smooth taste profile. Tequila Avión is available in Silver, Reposado, Añejo, Reserva 44, and Reserva Cristalino. Visit TequilaAvion.com for more information and follow @TequilaAvion on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates, inspiration, and more.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," Pernod Ricard USA is committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org

