Conscience Bay Co. Selects Design & Development Team for New Life Sciences & Tech Building in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulder-based real estate investment, management and development firm Conscience Bay Company (CBC) is moving forward with plans to develop a new two-story, state-of-the-art life sciences and technology building on Walnut Street in Boulder. The company announced the selection of several key project team members, including commercial real estate developer Prime West under the leadership of its CEO Jim Neenan, which will provide development services, and global design firm Stantec, which will serve as both the lead architect, interior designer, landscape architect and sustainability consultant on the project. Swinerton construction company will join the project as the general contractor.

Ridgeway Science & Tech will offer 112,423 SF of flexible space equipped for innovation, collaboration & sustainability.

The project, which successfully completed the concept review process before Boulder's Planning Board, represents the first development for the Boulder-based CBC. The private equity firm has been investing in unique land, agricultural, industrial, office, multifamily and retail mixed-use assets in the Denver-Boulder area since 2011.

"Ridgeway Science & Tech has the potential to serve as a powerful example of responsible, forward-thinking development that serves both stakeholders and the community," said Daniel Aizenman, director of development and design for CBC. "Our vision is an open, flexible and amenity-rich building that will attract and embody scientific discovery, collaboration, and environmental sustainability and wellness, unlike any building in the metro area."

Located on a 5.17-acre plot owned by CBC at 3825 Walnut St., the concept plan for Ridgeway Science & Tech draws its design from the foothills ridges of Colorado, and represents the most progressive standards for sustainability and wellbeing, aiming for net-zero carbon capable, LEED and WELL certification. Nestled within the heart of Boulder and in walking distance to RTD's Boulder Junction Depot Square Station, the location provides easy access to public transit, bike trails, open spaces and views to the mountains, along with exceptional visibility.

The grounds will feature a solar canopy over a permeable, tree-lined parking lot designed to flex and host events. A rain and pollinator garden will offer opportunities for interaction with nature throughout the day and present a park-like appearance from the street.

"Ridgeway Science & Tech is designed to be responsive to the specific needs of Boulder's growing life sciences and biotechnology industries," said Shannon Jones, senior associate at Stantec's Boulder office. "As a global leader in sustainable design strategies, we have the advantage of an expert local design team, along with the resources of Stantec's extensive network of systems specialists. The result is an adaptable campus that meets the highest standards for systems and technology, as well as performance and wellbeing – all within a compelling contextual design that epitomizes Boulder's values and engages its community."

Additional partners selected for the project include IMEG Corp, Martin/Martin, JVA, and Shen Milson & Wilke. Trestle Strategy Group is serving as the project's entitlements consultant. CBC will submit Site Review level plans to the City of Boulder in Q3 2022. Construction is expected to begin in Q3 2024 with delivery slated for Q2 2026.

ABOUT CONSCIENCE BAY COMPANY

Conscience Bay Company is a private equity firm based in Boulder, investing in land, agricultural, industrial, office, multifamily and retail mixed-use assets in the Denver-Boulder area and Colorado's western slope. The company equates property ownership with responsibility and achieves profits while practicing good stewardship. A Certified B-Corporation, Conscience Bay Company donates 1% of profits to nonprofits focused on education, arts, health and human services, and climate change, sustainable research and conservation advocacy groups. For more information, visit www.cbayco.com.

