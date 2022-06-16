KRAVE GIVES INFLUENCERS PLATFORM TO LAUNCH THEIR OWN JEWELRY COLLECTIONS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krave, a premier jewelry manufacturer and online marketplace, is giving influencers and celebrities the opportunity to launch their own inspired jewelry collections. The process is easy and transparent; giving the influencer a majority of the profits from each sale of their designed products.

"Many influencers want to create and sell high quality jewelry, but they just don't know where to start, how to manufacture, or how to fulfill, we take all of those headaches away and let the creators do what they do best, create and serve their audience," said Justin Vesci of Krave operations.

Krave launched in Q4 of 2021 with YouTube and Instagram influencer Kelly Strack. Kelly is one of YouTube's premier make up tutorial content creators with approximately 1 Million subscribers and over 91 Million Video Views.

"It was always a lifelong dream of mine to be able to create a jewelry collection, I love jewelry and accessories so much but I had no idea how to actually get started and bring this idea and dream of mine to life and that's when Krave came into my life…", said Kelly Strack. (You can watch Kelly's complete testimonial review of Krave HERE)

Krave offers a multitude of sign-up plans and works with influencer agencies, paying out industry standard commission rates to management and agencies.

"For influencers who are looking to build a lifelong revenue stream that can be duplicated each quarter with new, stylish, personalized products for their followers, it's the perfect opportunity. We've built Krave to make sure the influencer receives a majority of the profits," said Jason Brown of Krave.

Krave is currently taking applications for their next phase of influencers. "We have the design and manufacturing capabilities to take on an additional 30 influencers to launch in Q3 and Q4 of 2022, and we've filled about half of those spots to date," said Vesci.

To learn more email hello@bykrave.com

About By Krave, LLC

Krave is a jewelry manufacturer and online platform that partners with influencers to help them bring their jewelry ideas to life. Krave handles all of the work from design and CAD renderings to manufacturing, packaging, and fulfillment, all with no upfront cost to their clients, the influencers. Krave's wholesale division also provides white label manufacturing services to multiple clients. For more information visit www.bykrave.com or email hello@bykrave.com

