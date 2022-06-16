Perception Point Ranks #1 and is Awarded AAA Rating for Email Security Services Protection in SE Labs Report

SE Labs recognizes Perception Point as the strongest performing email security solution, with a 100% total accuracy rating, 100% detection rate and 0% false positive rate – a record performance among competing security providers

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, today announced that it has been awarded SE Labs' AAA rating for email security services protection, ranking #1 among several competing security providers. Perception Point's first-place ranking was published in the SE Labs report , Email Security Services (ESS): Enterprise 2022 Q2. SE Labs tested a range of email security services from well-known third-party security vendors and email platforms to judge which were most effective. The results found that Perception Point achieved a 'remarkable' 100% Total Accuracy rating, detecting every threat featured in the test, and returning 0% false positives.

In this test, SE Labs used advanced targeted attack techniques, as seen in devastating real-world attacks, to assess how well different platforms handle email cyber threats. Perception Point's platform outperformed rival email security solutions such as Fortinet FortiMail Cloud Email Security, Microsoft Defender for Office 365, and Google Workspace Enterprise.

"Many vendors started the rigorous SE Labs Email Security Services (ESS) testing process and out of the final four who completed it, we are pleased and proud to have been ranked #1 for the second time in a row," said Benny Reich, VP Product at Perception Point. "This test validates the added value that we bring to our customers, by providing unparalleled protection against the most advanced attack techniques. Our multi-layered protection platform is the core of our one-stop-shop to protect the organization's main attack vectors: email, web browsers and cloud collaboration apps."

Perception Point's holistic threat prevention solution, powered by multiple layers of advanced static and dynamic detection engines , isolates, detects and remediates threats across an organization's main attack vectors: email, web browsers, cloud collaboration channels, and proprietary apps. The solution detects all threats, such as APTs, zero-days, phishing , malware , BEC , ATO , impersonation attacks, and spam, in both Windows and Mac, up to 40x faster than other solutions on the market, dynamically scanning 100% of content within seconds to prevent attacks from reaching the organization.

"We are really pleased to include Perception Point in our latest report and to recognize the company as a winner of an AAA award for email security services," said Simon Edwards, SE Labs. "This extremely challenging test puts email services through a very rigorous assessment. Perception Point's email security solution succeeded in demonstrating its detection capabilities against a range of highly sophisticated and targeted attacks, with results that were outstanding. Perception Point's 100% total accuracy rating was remarkable."

To view the full SE Labs report, Email Security Services (ESS): Enterprise 2022 Q2, please see here: https://selabs.uk/reports/email-security-services-ess-enterprise-2022-q2/

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to all attacks across email, cloud collaboration channels, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, Zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing content-borne attacks across their email and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

To learn more about Perception Point, visit our website , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

