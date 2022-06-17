Carisma Therapeutics to Host Webcast on Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Engineered Macrophage Therapy

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, will be hosting a webcast on June 24th at 1:00pm ET to present and discuss the latest data from its landmark, first-in-human chimeric antigen receptor macrophages (CAR-M) study of leading asset CT-0508 for the treatment of HER2 overexpressing solid tumors. All are invited to join the webcast, to register to attend click here.

The webcast will highlight data the company presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 3-7, which reaffirmed the safety and feasibility of its proprietary engineered cell therapy platform.

"The patient data presented at ASCO 2022 reinforces the potential safety and feasibility of the CAR-M platform in HER2 overexpressing cancers and potential applicability across other therapeutic areas," said Michael Klichinsky, PhD, PharmD, Chief Scientific Officer at Carisma Therapeutics. "We are excited to be hosting this webcast to further the conversation around novel immunotherapies for hard-to-treat cancers and showcase the progress and next steps of the CT-0508 clinical trial."

The additional patient data from CT-0508 is the latest development in Carisma Therapeutics' effort towards building a pipeline aimed at bringing the power of cellular immunotherapy to the large number of solid tumor patients in whom many other approaches fail.

CT-0508 is a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) targeted chimeric antigen receptor macrophage (CAR-M). It is being evaluated in a landmark Phase 1 multi-center clinical trial that focuses on patients with recurrent or metastatic HER2-overexpressing solid tumors whose cancers do not have approved HER2-targeted therapies or who do not respond to treatment. We are selecting participants who have tumors of any anatomical origin, but with the commonality of overexpressing the HER2 receptor on the cell surface, which is the target for our CAR-M. The Phase 1 clinical trial is first-of-its-kind, marking the first time that engineered macrophages are being studied in humans. The trial continues to enroll patients at five U.S. sites, including Penn; the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill; City of Hope in Duarte, California; University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas; and Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology – Nashville.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

