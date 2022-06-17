Potrero Medical CEO, Joe Urban, to Present at WSGR's 29th Annual Medical Device Conference

HAYWARD, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, announced today that a publication from the Accuryn Registry Study (NCT04669548),"Intra‑abdominal hypertension in cardiac surgery patients: a multicenter observational sub‑study of the Accuryn registry" has been published in The Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing. Dr. Ashish Khanna, MD, FCCP, FCCM, FASA of Wake Forest Medical School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC is the lead author along with Dr Vanessa Moll, Potrero Medical's Chief Medical Officer and esteemed members of the AKI Predict Team. Article Link

Dr. Khanna and colleagues concluded that continuous high-fidelity monitoring of Intra-abdominal Pressure (IAP) shows high, persistent levels of IAP in cardiac surgery patients. Many patients were in advanced grade intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH), which may have otherwise been missed by intermittent-only IAP measurements. Khanna commented "continuous monitoring allows us to see the evolution of IAP as well as the impacts of treatment, which, of course, is a major advantage."

Joe Urban, Potrero Medical CEO, stated "We celebrate the publication and partnership of the three large academic centers that contributed to the findings." Urban further commented, "The next step is to correlate the time spent in IAH with organ dysfunction such as acute kidney injury. This is an exciting first step to incorporating precision medicine- real-time intra-abdominal pressure and urine output- to improve patient outcomes."

The content of these publications may not be predictive of future results.

About Potrero Medical

Potrero Medical, Inc. is a personalized medicine platform transforming patient care through precision fluid management and analytics that offer clinical decision support by providing precise data from the kidney. Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care and save health systems money with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com .

