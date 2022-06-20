Refugee Services of Texas Releases One-of-a-Kind Cookbook on World Refugee Day, Featuring Unique Refugee Recipes Spanning Four Continents

21 refugees, asylum seekers, and trafficking survivors share their stories and favorite dishes in new book with proceeds going to resettlement efforts

DALLAS, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Refugee Services of Texas , one of the state's leading refugee resettlement programs and service providers for human trafficking survivors, released a new book today, World Refugee Day, called Plated Stories: Legacies from Home to Table.

Refugee Services of Texas (PRNewswire)

The cookbook features first-hand accounts of the resettlement experience, personal stories from survivors of trafficking, and delicious recipes from all over the world.

Plated Stories: Legacies from Home to Table—released on World Refugee Day around the world—tells the stories of refugees, asylum seekers, and survivors of trafficking from Africa, Central America, Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, as they recount their journeys fleeing from war, persecution, and trafficking situations to find safety and opportunity in Texas.

"With record numbers of refugees coming from Afghanistan and from Ukraine, it's more important than ever that people hear these stories and connect with the common humanity we all share," said Ashley Faye, writer of Plated Stories and Senior Director of Development at RST.

Plated Stories features recipes from 21 contributors with easy instructions and culture-specific twists on each recipe – everything from Egyptian spinach stew to Salvadoran stuffed tortillas to Vietnamese taro pudding to Croatian pastry.

Jessica Goudeau, the award-winning author lauded in The New York Times Book Review for her novel After the Last Border, wrote the foreword. Plated Stories features photography by Nitya Jain, food styling by Darcy Folsom, and design work by Sheen Wendt with support from Emily Person and Harper Mcknight. Funding was generously provided by University Presbyterian Church, Julie van de Zande, Max Hoberman, Kay Mailander, and Covenant Church.

Donations made toward ordering the cookbook go directly to the work at Refugee Services of Texas, which serves vulnerable populations through dedicated case managers who help individuals and families find housing, services, schooling, and job opportunities in Texas.

Readers can order their copy here for a minimum donation of $50 to Refugee Services of Texas.

About Refugee Services of Texas

Refugee Services of Texas is a social service agency dedicated to resettling and providing services to refugees and other displaced persons since 1978.

