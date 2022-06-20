SilverSky Names Mike Viruso as Vice President of Sales

RALEIGH, N.C., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced the further expansion of its sales operations team with the appointment of Mike Viruso as Vice President of Sales.

Viruso brings lengthy experience in national and regional enterprise B2B security sales, most recently serving as Enterprise Sales Director at Arctic Wolf as well as Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Corvid Cyberdefense. Other previous sales management experience includes posts at Rocus Networks (acquired by Corvid Cyberdefense), Cylance, Palo Alto, SPS Consultedge and Avaya.

"Mike's repeated record of revenue growth successes and deep understanding of today's enterprise cybersecurity landscape brings significant value to our sales management team as we continue to aggressively expand the presence of our uniquely powerful SilverSky Security Services," said Maureen Kaplan, SilverSky's Chief Revenue Officer. "With sales experience at multiple innovators in the industry, Mike is positioned as a clear asset not only for our expanding team, but also our fast-growing customer base that seeks a combination of security know-how, flexibility and affordability."

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina and reporting to Kaplan, Viruso holds a bachelor's degree in science from Guilford College.

Organizations of all sizes face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky levels the playing field and enables companies, regardless of their size, to access enterprise-grade cybersecurity to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. SilverSky offers one of the most comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solutions in the industry. Delivered as a managed services model, SilverSky MDR makes powerful cybersecurity simple, affordable, and accessible to organizations of all sizes and across industries. Customer environments are monitored 24x7x365 by highly skilled security operations analysts in SilverSky SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational cybersecurity success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

