Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field Now Open with Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar

PHOENIX, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") – in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks – announced today that Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field is officially open. The two-story, 22,300-square-foot entertainment destination is located adjacent to Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix and is now the largest freestanding sportsbook in Arizona and the largest retail sportsbook to open in partnership with a major sports stadium nationwide.

From left: CEO and President of the Arizona Diamondbacks Derrick Hall, Caesars Sportsbook Senior Vice President of Retail Operations David Grolman, Caesars Sportsbook Brand Ambassador Kenny Mayne, Co-President Eric Hession and Head of Sports Ken Fuchs celebrate the grand opening of Caesars Sportsbook and Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar at Chase Field, Home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PRNewswire)

This new, first-class sportsbook and full-service restaurant combo is unlike any opened to date. The venue features a total of nine betting windows and 13 self-service betting kiosks as well as wall-to-wall flatscreen televisions, breathtaking patio space, along with table and plush lounge-style seating on both floors with a total capacity of more than 425. Private space is also available to rent.

An opening event was held on June 21 featuring remarks from Caesars and D-backs representatives, a first bite sampling of menu items and ceremonial first bets, as well as a donation of $20,000 by Caesars to the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.

"We're extremely proud to bring Caesars Sportsbook and Guy Fieri's Kitchen + Bar to Chase Field and Downtown Phoenix," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "This destination provides sports bettors and non-sports bettors, locals and visitors alike, with an experience they can't find anywhere else. Thank you to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Guy Fieri for making this possible."

"What an incredible day for our fans, sports enthusiasts, guests and especially for our organization," said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. "We are proud to partner with Caesars Entertainment and Guy Fieri, to bring a year-round first-class sportsbook, restaurant and event space to downtown Phoenix. Everything about this dynamic venue, from the food to the design to the service, has been meticulously planned for an unmatched guest experience."

Bloc9 Architecture served as architect on the project in partnership with Borisoff Design Studio while The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company served as general contractor to create a venue that conveys the Caesars Sportsbook brand in a modern way through a lively and contemporary space fit for a Caesar.

The opening of Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar at Caesars Sportsbook marks the celebrity chef's first-ever full-service restaurant in Arizona. Designed in partnership with Fieri and led locally by Executive Chef Kayla Laasko, who brings experience from The Barking Bodega, Desert Diamond Casino and the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa, Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar offers scratch-made food, signature and classic cocktails, and an extensive beer and wine menu. The menu also features a combination of new recipes and Fieri's personal favorites from his other restaurants, including the world-famous Trash Can Nachos ($20) and award-winning Bacon Mac 'n' Cheeseburger ($18). Other menu stand-outs include:

Jalapeno Pig Poppers: andouille and cheese-stuffed jalapenos wrapped in maple bacon, and then smoked and glazed with bourbon brown sugar barbeque sauce ($18)

Real Deal Dilly Wings: a dozen wings with dill pickle salt, garlic butter and buttermilk ranch ($16)

Morgan's Veggie Burger: Scratch-made with donkey sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato and crispy onions on a whole wheat bun ($16)

Motley Que Pulled Pork: pulled pork shoulder smothered in Guy's bourbon brown sugar sauce, stacked with citrus slaw, pickle chips, aged cheddar cheese, onion straws and donkey sauce on a toasted pretzel hoagie ($17)

Blackened Salmon: pan-roasted salmon with blackened "dirty" fried rice, charred asparagus and garlic-lime compound butter ($28)

Cheesecake Challenge: half of a New York-style marble cheesecake topped with potato chips, pretzels and hot fudge ($24)

"I've worked with the Caesars team for nearly a decade opening restaurants all over the country together. They are the best of the best," said Fieri. "The idea of bringing this next-level restaurant concept to Arizona, a place where I have showcased more than 30 restaurants through 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' over the years, was a no-brainer for me. Thank you to the D-backs and Caesars for making it happen."

Caesars Sportsbook is now open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for food service and until 1 a.m. both nights for beverage service. The venue will also be open during D-backs off days and have expanded hours during football season.

The Caesars Sportsbook app integrates mobile sports betting with Caesars' industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. Every wager placed on the mobile app rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships, including access to VIP experiences with the D-backs at Chase Field or at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Eligible sports fans in Arizona can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, and deposit funds to take advantage of a special sign-up offer for first-time users:

Insure your first bet for up to $1,500

Caesars is an official sports betting partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, an authorized gaming operator of Major League Baseball, and has partnerships with the NFL, NBA, NHL, and several individual teams.

For refreshing, real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @CaesarsSports. For more information, please visit dbacks.com/GuyDTPHX or @GuysDTPHX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks provide industry-leading entertainment in a clean, safe and family-friendly environment and make a positive impact on its fans and civic partners. Their mission is guided by the Circle of Success: team performance, fan experience, financial efficiency, workplace culture, and community contribution. The D-backs' pinnacle on-field moment was their 2001 World Series title, the only championship among the 4 major Valley teams. Since being established in 1997, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation has donated over $75 million in charitable contributions to the Arizona community, more than the state's other professional sports teams combined. The club, established in 1995 and whose inaugural season was in 1998, plays their home games in downtown Phoenix at Chase Field, the first Major League stadium in the United States to feature a pool as well as a retractable roof over a natural-grass playing surface (now synthetic grass). For more information, please visit dbacks.com or on social media via @Dbacks and @LosDbacks.

