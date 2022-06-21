Education Resources, Inc. Releases New Online Course - "Infants with Cardiopulmonary Compromise: Bridging the Gap from Hospital to Home" with Renowned Neonatal Expert Holly Schifsky

BOSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc., a leading continuing education provider for physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists, is pleased to announce the online launch of "Bridging the Gap: Outpatient Rehabilitation Considerations for the Infant with Cardiopulmonary Compromise", taught by expert instructor, Holly Schifsky, OTR/L, CNT, NTMTC, CBIS.

Registration is now available for "Infants with Cardiopulmonary Compromise: Bridging the Gap from Hospital to Home" on ERI's website. ERI offers a wide variety of both online, live webinar and in-person courses that provide hands-on, practical therapy techniques so therapists can maximize patient care.

Filled with numerous video demonstrations and case study examples, clinicians can now complete this intermediate-advanced online course at their own convenience and pace. Participants can access this exclusive online learning opportunity for $229/person. The online format includes access to the entire course and all downloadable handout materials for one year, earning 6.5 contact hours (0.65 CEUs) upon completion.

"Bridging the Gap" serves as an important resource for Early Intervention and outpatient therapists who work with infants that are term to 6 months of age. The EI therapists will receive up to date information on medical diagnosis, medical management, and evidenced based practice regarding infants with congenital heart defects. Additionally, this course will review the role of the outpatient therapists and the EI therapists as it pertains to clinical skills training for management of thoracic scars, oral feeding interventions, improving trunk control, and postural development.

ERI gives therapists many opportunities to learn alongside Schifsky, one of the leading neonatal experts in the field. Her other available online course "Baby Beats and Breaths" outlines the cardiopulmonary implications for the premature or medically-complex infant and is a fantastic resource for the NICU clinician. "Bridging the Gap" is for therapists who want to continue their learning with Schifsky, and especially for any pediatric therapists looking to transition cardiopulmonary compromised infants to outpatient rehabilitation or home.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education for PTs, OTs, and SLPs. Founded in 1985 by therapists Barbara Goldfarb and Carol Loria, ERI's mission is to provide continuing education that makes a difference for therapists and patients. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com.

